Rangers 15, Mariners 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Odor 2b
|4
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.157
|Andrus ss
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.364
|Mazara rf
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Pence lf
|6
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Gallo cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.259
|Da.Santana 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Forsythe 3b
|6
|1
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.261
|Mathis c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.170
|Totals
|49
|15
|20
|15
|5
|7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Do.Santana lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.298
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Vogelbach 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Bruce dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Narvaez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.370
|Moore 2b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|16
|Texas
|332
|011
|014—15
|20
|0
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000—
|1
|3
|3
E_Beckham 2 (10), Smith (1). LOB_Texas 13, Seattle 4. 2B_Andrus (7), Mazara (5), Pence (2), Da.Santana 2 (4), Forsythe 2 (6). HR_Andrus (4), off Leake; Odor (1), off Leake; Gallo (9), off Bradford; Do.Santana (6), off Minor. RBIs_Odor 3 (5), Andrus 3 (18), Mazara (20), Pence 3 (9), Gallo (23), Da.Santana (8), Forsythe 3 (11), Do.Santana (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 9 (Choo 4, Mazara 2, Forsythe 2, Mathis); Seattle 1 (Murphy). RISP_Texas 10 for 22; Seattle 0 for 1.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 3-2
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|13
|111
|2.88
|Jurado
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 2-3
|5
|10
|9
|5
|1
|4
|98
|4.98
|Moore
|1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|0
|35
|36.00
|Wright
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|58
|8.80
|Bradford
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|3.86
HBP_Minor (Haniger), Wright (Da.Santana). WP_Wright, Bradford.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:11. A_26,493 (47,943).
