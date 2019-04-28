Rangers 15, Mariners 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 6 2 2 0 1 0 .319 Odor 2b 4 3 1 3 2 1 .157 Andrus ss 6 3 3 3 0 1 .364 Mazara rf 6 2 2 1 0 1 .250 Pence lf 6 0 2 3 0 0 .292 Gallo cf 5 1 1 1 1 2 .259 Da.Santana 1b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .315 Forsythe 3b 6 1 4 3 0 1 .261 Mathis c 5 1 2 0 1 0 .170 Totals 49 15 20 15 5 7

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Do.Santana lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .298 Encarnacion 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Vogelbach 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .287 Bruce dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .193 Narvaez 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Healy 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .370 Moore 2b-p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Smith cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Totals 30 1 3 1 1 16

Texas 332 011 014—15 20 0 Seattle 100 000 000— 1 3 3

E_Beckham 2 (10), Smith (1). LOB_Texas 13, Seattle 4. 2B_Andrus (7), Mazara (5), Pence (2), Da.Santana 2 (4), Forsythe 2 (6). HR_Andrus (4), off Leake; Odor (1), off Leake; Gallo (9), off Bradford; Do.Santana (6), off Minor. RBIs_Odor 3 (5), Andrus 3 (18), Mazara (20), Pence 3 (9), Gallo (23), Da.Santana (8), Forsythe 3 (11), Do.Santana (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 9 (Choo 4, Mazara 2, Forsythe 2, Mathis); Seattle 1 (Murphy). RISP_Texas 10 for 22; Seattle 0 for 1.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 3-2 7 3 1 1 1 13 111 2.88 Jurado 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 0.00 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, L, 2-3 5 10 9 5 1 4 98 4.98 Moore 1 5 4 4 2 0 35 36.00 Wright 2 3 1 1 2 3 58 8.80 Bradford 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 3.86

HBP_Minor (Haniger), Wright (Da.Santana). WP_Wright, Bradford.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:11. A_26,493 (47,943).

