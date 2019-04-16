Rangers 5, Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Trout dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.368
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Pujols 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Cozart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Bourjos cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.037
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|2
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.403
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Pence dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Gallo cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.245
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.222
|Santana 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Forsythe 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|3
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Texas
|100
|202
|00x—5
|9
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 5. 2B_Choo (7), Mazara (2). HR_Cabrera (6), off Barria; Gallo (6), off Peters. RBIs_Mazara (12), Gallo 2 (15), Cabrera 2 (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy); Texas 3 (Mazara, Pence, Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; Texas 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Andrus, Mazara. GIDP_Simmons, Lucroy, Cabrera.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (La Stella, Simmons, Pujols); Texas 2 (Santana, Forsythe), (Andrus, Santana, Forsythe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, L, 1-1
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|79
|5.87
|Peters
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|6.75
|Buttrey
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.17
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 2-1
|9
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|103
|2.60
Barria pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Peters 1-1, Buttrey 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:31. A_17,704 (49,115).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.