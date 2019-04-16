Rangers 5, Angels 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277 Trout dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .368 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .215 Pujols 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .216 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .180 Cozart 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .091 La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Bourjos cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .037 Totals 28 0 3 0 2 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .327 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .403 Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .245 Pence dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Gallo cf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .245 Cabrera 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .222 Santana 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Forsythe 1b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .235 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Totals 31 5 9 5 3 5

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 3 0 Texas 100 202 00x—5 9 0

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 5. 2B_Choo (7), Mazara (2). HR_Cabrera (6), off Barria; Gallo (6), off Peters. RBIs_Mazara (12), Gallo 2 (15), Cabrera 2 (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy); Texas 3 (Mazara, Pence, Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; Texas 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Mazara. GIDP_Simmons, Lucroy, Cabrera.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (La Stella, Simmons, Pujols); Texas 2 (Santana, Forsythe), (Andrus, Santana, Forsythe).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barria, L, 1-1 5 6 4 4 2 3 79 5.87 Peters 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 34 6.75 Buttrey 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.17 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 2-1 9 3 0 0 2 7 103 2.60

Barria pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Peters 1-1, Buttrey 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:31. A_17,704 (49,115).

