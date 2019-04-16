Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 5, Angels 0

April 16, 2019 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Trout dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .368
Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .215
Pujols 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .216
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .180
Cozart 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .091
La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Bourjos cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .037
Totals 28 0 3 0 2 7
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .327
Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .403
Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .245
Pence dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Gallo cf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .245
Cabrera 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .222
Santana 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Forsythe 1b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .235
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Totals 31 5 9 5 3 5
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 3 0
Texas 100 202 00x—5 9 0

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 5. 2B_Choo (7), Mazara (2). HR_Cabrera (6), off Barria; Gallo (6), off Peters. RBIs_Mazara (12), Gallo 2 (15), Cabrera 2 (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy); Texas 3 (Mazara, Pence, Gallo). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 2; Texas 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Mazara. GIDP_Simmons, Lucroy, Cabrera.

Advertisement

DP_Los Angeles 1 (La Stella, Simmons, Pujols); Texas 2 (Santana, Forsythe), (Andrus, Santana, Forsythe).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria, L, 1-1 5 6 4 4 2 3 79 5.87
Peters 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 34 6.75
Buttrey 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.17
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, W, 2-1 9 3 0 0 2 7 103 2.60

Barria pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Peters 1-1, Buttrey 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:31. A_17,704 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.