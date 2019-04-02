Rangers 6, Astros 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .304 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .174 Bregman 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .200 Brantley lf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .250 Correa ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .364 Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .227 Reddick rf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .462 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Kemp dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .083 Totals 34 4 11 4 5 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .200 Odor 2b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .278 Andrus ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .400 Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Gallo dh 2 1 1 2 2 0 .235 Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .333 Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .143 Mathis c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 DeShields cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .067 Totals 32 6 9 6 4 9

Houston 110 011 000—4 11 0 Texas 020 020 20x—6 9 1

E_Andrus (1). LOB_Houston 11, Texas 7. 2B_Bregman (1), Correa (2), Choo (1), Andrus (1). 3B_Choo (1). HR_Cabrera (3), off Verlander. RBIs_Springer (5), Brantley (4), Correa (1), Kemp (1), Andrus (3), Mazara (5), Gallo 2 (5), Cabrera 2 (7). SB_Springer (1), Altuve (1), Bregman (1), Brantley (1). SF_Springer. S_Chirinos.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 8 (Springer, Brantley 2, Correa 2, Gurriel 2, Kemp); Texas 3 (Odor, Mazara, Cabrera). RISP_Houston 1 for 11; Texas 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Kemp, Andrus, Gallo. GIDP_Bregman, Chirinos.

DP_Houston 2 (Harris, Gurriel), (Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 4 6 4 4 3 4 94 4.09 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Valdez, L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 1 3 34 9.00 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miller 3 2-3 5 2 2 5 2 88 4.91 Chavez 2 4 2 2 0 2 35 20.25 Kelley, W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Martin, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 9.00 Leclerc, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Verlander pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Chavez 2-0, Kelley 1-0. HBP_Miller (Bregman), Verlander (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:23. A_17,907 (49,115).

