Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 6, Astros 4

April 2, 2019 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .304
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .174
Bregman 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .200
Brantley lf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .250
Correa ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .364
Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .227
Reddick rf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .462
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Kemp dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .083
Totals 34 4 11 4 5 5
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .200
Odor 2b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .278
Andrus ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .400
Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Gallo dh 2 1 1 2 2 0 .235
Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .333
Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .143
Mathis c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
DeShields cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .067
Totals 32 6 9 6 4 9
Houston 110 011 000—4 11 0
Texas 020 020 20x—6 9 1

E_Andrus (1). LOB_Houston 11, Texas 7. 2B_Bregman (1), Correa (2), Choo (1), Andrus (1). 3B_Choo (1). HR_Cabrera (3), off Verlander. RBIs_Springer (5), Brantley (4), Correa (1), Kemp (1), Andrus (3), Mazara (5), Gallo 2 (5), Cabrera 2 (7). SB_Springer (1), Altuve (1), Bregman (1), Brantley (1). SF_Springer. S_Chirinos.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 8 (Springer, Brantley 2, Correa 2, Gurriel 2, Kemp); Texas 3 (Odor, Mazara, Cabrera). RISP_Houston 1 for 11; Texas 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Kemp, Andrus, Gallo. GIDP_Bregman, Chirinos.

Advertisement

DP_Houston 2 (Harris, Gurriel), (Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 4 6 4 4 3 4 94 4.09
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Valdez, L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 1 3 34 9.00
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miller 3 2-3 5 2 2 5 2 88 4.91
Chavez 2 4 2 2 0 2 35 20.25
Kelley, W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Martin, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 9.00
Leclerc, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Verlander pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Chavez 2-0, Kelley 1-0. HBP_Miller (Bregman), Verlander (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:23. A_17,907 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.