Rangers 6, Astros 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.304
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.364
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.462
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Kemp dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.083
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|4
|5
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Gallo dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.235
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.143
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|DeShields cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.067
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|4
|9
|Houston
|110
|011
|000—4
|11
|0
|Texas
|020
|020
|20x—6
|9
|1
E_Andrus (1). LOB_Houston 11, Texas 7. 2B_Bregman (1), Correa (2), Choo (1), Andrus (1). 3B_Choo (1). HR_Cabrera (3), off Verlander. RBIs_Springer (5), Brantley (4), Correa (1), Kemp (1), Andrus (3), Mazara (5), Gallo 2 (5), Cabrera 2 (7). SB_Springer (1), Altuve (1), Bregman (1), Brantley (1). SF_Springer. S_Chirinos.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 8 (Springer, Brantley 2, Correa 2, Gurriel 2, Kemp); Texas 3 (Odor, Mazara, Cabrera). RISP_Houston 1 for 11; Texas 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Brantley, Kemp, Andrus, Gallo. GIDP_Bregman, Chirinos.
DP_Houston 2 (Harris, Gurriel), (Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 2 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman), (Andrus, Odor, Guzman).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|94
|4.09
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Valdez, L, 0-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|34
|9.00
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|5
|2
|88
|4.91
|Chavez
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|35
|20.25
|Kelley, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Martin, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|9.00
|Leclerc, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
Verlander pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Chavez 2-0, Kelley 1-0. HBP_Miller (Bregman), Verlander (Odor).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:23. A_17,907 (49,115).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.