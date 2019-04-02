Listen Live Sports

Rangers 6, Astros 4

April 2, 2019 11:44 pm
 
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 3 1 2 1 Choo lf 5 1 2 0
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Odor 2b 3 2 1 0
Bregman 3b 3 1 2 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 1
Brntley lf 4 0 0 1 Mazara rf 4 0 1 1
Correa ss 4 0 1 1 Gallo dh 2 1 1 2
Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 4 1 1 2
Reddick rf 3 1 3 0 Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 4 0 1 0
T.Kemp dh 4 0 1 1 DShelds cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 11 4 Totals 32 6 9 6
Houston 110 011 000—4
Texas 020 020 20x—6

E_Andrus (1). DP_Houston 1, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 11, Texas 7. 2B_Bregman (1), Correa (2), Choo (1), Andrus (1). 3B_Choo (1). HR_A.Cabrera (3). SB_Springer (1), Altuve (1), Bregman (1), Brantley (1). SF_Springer (1). S_R.Chirinos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander 4 6 4 4 3 4
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Valdez L,0-1 2 3 2 2 1 3
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Miller 3 2-3 5 2 2 5 2
Chavez 2 4 2 2 0 2
Kelley W,2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Martin H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Leclerc S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Verlander pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Miller (Bregman), by Verlander (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:23. A_17,907 (49,115).

