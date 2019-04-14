Rangers 8, Athletics 7

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.265
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.338
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Profar 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.191
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.325
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|3
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.414
|Pence dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Forsythe 2b-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Choo lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Wisdom 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|a-Santana ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Totals
|33
|8
|8
|7
|3
|4
|Oakland
|111
|400
|000—7
|10
|2
|Texas
|200
|010
|14x—8
|8
|0
a-tripled for Wisdom in the 8th.
E_Chapman 2 (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 6. 2B_Semien (6), Davis (1), DeShields (1). 3B_Andrus (1), Santana (1). HR_Piscotty (3), off Sampson; Chapman (5), off Sampson; Andrus (3), off Wendelken. RBIs_Grossman (5), Semien 2 (10), Chapman (12), Davis (20), Piscotty (11), Phegley (9), DeShields (6), Andrus 2 (12), Pence (3), Cabrera (9), Santana 2 (2). SB_Profar (3), DeShields 2 (5), Andrus (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Chapman, Morales, Laureano); Texas 2 (Cabrera, Mathis). RISP_Oakland 3 for 6; Texas 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Forsythe, Pence. GIDP_Semien, Chapman.
DP_Texas 2 (Cabrera, Forsythe, Wisdom), (Forsythe, Andrus, Wisdom).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|93
|2.62
|Wendelken
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.65
|Soria, L, 0-2, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|19
|11.05
|Petit
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.25
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson
|4
|8
|7
|7
|2
|4
|78
|5.93
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|9.82
|Gomez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|3.18
|Springs, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|2.25
|Leclerc, S, 3-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-1. HBP_Anderson 2 (Mazara,Choo), Chavez (Morales). WP_Soria.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:05. A_26,350 (49,115).
