Rangers 8, Athletics 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grossman lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .265 Semien ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .338 Chapman 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .294 Davis dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .264 Morales 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Piscotty rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .236 Profar 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .191 Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .258 Phegley c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .325 Totals 35 7 10 7 3 10

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .200 Andrus ss 4 2 3 2 1 0 .414 Pence dh 4 0 0 1 0 0 .280 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Forsythe 2b-1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .241 Choo lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .302 Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .196 Wisdom 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143 a-Santana ph-2b 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000 Mathis c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Totals 33 8 8 7 3 4

Oakland 111 400 000—7 10 2 Texas 200 010 14x—8 8 0

a-tripled for Wisdom in the 8th.

E_Chapman 2 (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 6. 2B_Semien (6), Davis (1), DeShields (1). 3B_Andrus (1), Santana (1). HR_Piscotty (3), off Sampson; Chapman (5), off Sampson; Andrus (3), off Wendelken. RBIs_Grossman (5), Semien 2 (10), Chapman (12), Davis (20), Piscotty (11), Phegley (9), DeShields (6), Andrus 2 (12), Pence (3), Cabrera (9), Santana 2 (2). SB_Profar (3), DeShields 2 (5), Andrus (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Chapman, Morales, Laureano); Texas 2 (Cabrera, Mathis). RISP_Oakland 3 for 6; Texas 4 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Forsythe, Pence. GIDP_Semien, Chapman.

DP_Texas 2 (Cabrera, Forsythe, Wisdom), (Forsythe, Andrus, Wisdom).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 6 2 3 2 2 3 93 2.62 Wendelken 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 3.65 Soria, L, 0-2, BS, 1-1 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 19 11.05 Petit 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 9 2.25 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson 4 8 7 7 2 4 78 5.93 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 9.82 Gomez 2 1 0 0 0 3 27 3.18 Springs, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 23 2.25 Leclerc, S, 3-4 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-1. HBP_Anderson 2 (Mazara,Choo), Chavez (Morales). WP_Soria.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:05. A_26,350 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.