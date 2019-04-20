Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rangers 9, Astros 4

April 20, 2019 11:13 pm
 
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 5 1 2 2 Choo rf 5 1 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 Da.Sntn 2b 5 1 3 1
Bregman 3b 2 0 1 0 Andrus ss 2 1 0 0
Brntley dh 4 0 2 0 Mazara dh 3 1 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 4 2 2 1
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 4 2 2 3
Reddick lf 4 1 1 0 Frsythe 1b 3 0 1 1
Stassi c 4 1 1 2 Knr-Flf c 4 1 0 0
Mrsnick cf 4 1 2 0 DShelds cf 4 0 1 2
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 34 9 10 8
Houston 000 020 200—4
Texas 501 030 00x—9

E_Correa (2). DP_Houston 1, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 7, Texas 5. 2B_Bregman (4), Brantley (5), Correa (7), Marisnick (3), Choo (8), Da.Santana (2), Gallo (3). 3B_DeShields (1). HR_Springer (6), Stassi (1), Gallo (8). SB_Da.Santana (3), Kiner-Falefa (1). CS_Da.Santana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole L,1-3 4 1-3 9 9 8 3 8
Devenski 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 1
Guduan 2 0 0 0 0 3
Texas
Sampson 4 1-3 7 2 2 1 3
Kelley W,3-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Chavez 2 3 2 2 0 1
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Chavez (Bregman). WP_Sampson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:51. A_39,636 (49,115).

