Rangers 9, Astros 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Reddick lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.091
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|1
|4
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Santana 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.348
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.355
|Mazara dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Gallo lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.238
|Forsythe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|8
|4
|12
|Houston
|000
|020
|200—4
|11
|1
|Texas
|501
|030
|00x—9
|10
|0
E_Correa (2). LOB_Houston 7, Texas 5. 2B_Bregman (4), Brantley (5), Correa (7), Marisnick (3), Choo (8), Santana (2), Gallo (3). 3B_DeShields (1). HR_Stassi (1), off Sampson; Springer (6), off Chavez; Gallo (8), off Cole. RBIs_Springer 2 (17), Stassi 2 (2), Santana (5), Gallo (17), Cabrera 3 (16), Forsythe (4), DeShields 2 (9). SB_Santana (3), Kiner-Falefa (1). CS_Santana (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Brantley, Gurriel, Reddick, Stassi); Texas 3 (Choo 2, Andrus). RISP_Houston 2 for 13; Texas 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Correa 2. GIDP_Bregman, Correa.
DP_Houston 1 (Stassi, Altuve); Texas 2 (Andrus, Santana, Forsythe), (Kelley, Santana, Forsythe).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 1-3
|4
|1-3
|9
|9
|8
|3
|8
|104
|5.22
|Devenski
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.35
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.17
|Guduan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|6.75
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson
|4
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|64
|5.50
|Kelley, W, 3-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|1.86
|Chavez
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|9.31
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.14
Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 2-1, Kelley 2-0. HBP_Chavez (Bregman). WP_Sampson.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:51. A_39,636 (49,115).
