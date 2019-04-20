Rangers 9, Astros 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .278 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Bregman 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .302 Brantley dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .307 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306 Reddick lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .309 Stassi c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .091 Marisnick cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .314 Totals 36 4 11 4 1 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .317 Santana 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .348 Andrus ss 2 1 0 0 2 2 .355 Mazara dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .200 Gallo lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .262 Cabrera 3b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .238 Forsythe 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .233 Kiner-Falefa c 4 1 0 0 0 2 .242 DeShields cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .216 Totals 34 9 10 8 4 12

Houston 000 020 200—4 11 1 Texas 501 030 00x—9 10 0

E_Correa (2). LOB_Houston 7, Texas 5. 2B_Bregman (4), Brantley (5), Correa (7), Marisnick (3), Choo (8), Santana (2), Gallo (3). 3B_DeShields (1). HR_Stassi (1), off Sampson; Springer (6), off Chavez; Gallo (8), off Cole. RBIs_Springer 2 (17), Stassi 2 (2), Santana (5), Gallo (17), Cabrera 3 (16), Forsythe (4), DeShields 2 (9). SB_Santana (3), Kiner-Falefa (1). CS_Santana (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Brantley, Gurriel, Reddick, Stassi); Texas 3 (Choo 2, Andrus). RISP_Houston 2 for 13; Texas 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Correa 2. GIDP_Bregman, Correa.

DP_Houston 1 (Stassi, Altuve); Texas 2 (Andrus, Santana, Forsythe), (Kelley, Santana, Forsythe).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 1-3 4 1-3 9 9 8 3 8 104 5.22 Devenski 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.35 Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.17 Guduan 2 0 0 0 0 3 28 6.75 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson 4 1-3 7 2 2 1 3 64 5.50 Kelley, W, 3-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 21 1.86 Chavez 2 3 2 2 0 1 28 9.31 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 5.14

Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 2-1, Kelley 2-0. HBP_Chavez (Bregman). WP_Sampson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:51. A_39,636 (49,115).

