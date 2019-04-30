Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers acquire Hobey Baker finalist Fox from Hurricanes

April 30, 2019 3:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have acquired Hobey Baker finalist Adam Fox from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for their second-round pick this year and a conditional third-round choice next year.

Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton announced the deal for the Harvard defenseman on Tuesday. New York will have nine picks in the June draft, with at least two in the first round.

Fox played in 33 games for the Crimson, collecting nine goals and 39 assists. He ranked second in points among NCAA defensemen, trailing Hobey Baker Award winner Cale Makar (49). The 21-year-old from Jericho, New York, helped the United States win a bronze medal at the 2018 world junior championship.

Fox was originally selected by Calgary in the third round of the 2016 draft. He was acquired by Carolina in a trade with the Flames in June 2018.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.