Rangers-Devils Sum

N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0—2 New Jersey 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, New Jersey, Wood 10 (Carrick, Mueller), 3:54. 2, New Jersey, Zajac 18 (Severson, Hischier), 14:34 (pp). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 6 (Brickley, Pionk), 18:40.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 11 (DeAngelo, Lettieri), 16:36 (pp).

Third Period_5, New Jersey, Carrick 2 (McLeod, Stafford), 15:50. 6, New Jersey, Anderson 4 (Zajac, Agostino), 18:51.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 17-7-8_32. New Jersey 17-10-14_41.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2; New Jersey 1 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 18-22-10 (40 shots-37 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 9-10-0 (32-30).

A_14,776 (16,514). T_2:34.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.

