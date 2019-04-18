Listen Live Sports

Rangers option lefty Kyle Bird to Triple-A Nashville

April 18, 2019 7:08 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have optioned left-hander Kyle Bird to Triple-A Nashville after his second stint in the majors this season.

Bird has a 6.75 ERA with a save in five relief appearances for the Rangers in his first big league action.

Texas will make a corresponding move before Friday’s series opener against Houston to fill Bird’s spot on the 25-man roster. The Rangers were off Thursday after sweeping a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers got Bird from the Tampa Bay Rays during the offseason as part of a three-team deal that sent infielder Jurickson Profar to Oakland.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

