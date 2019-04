Rangers-Penguins Sum

By The Associated Press

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 2 1—4 Pittsburgh 1 0 2 0—3

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 35 (Guentzel, McCann), 6:36. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Smith 4, 12:49.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 14 (Pettersson, Hornqvist), 2:28. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 8 (Shattenkirk), 12:34. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Namestnikov 11 (Pionk), 13:50 (sh). 6, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 40 (Schultz, Crosby), 17:25.

Overtime_7, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 19 (Namestnikov), 2:09.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 12-12-4-2_30. Pittsburgh 14-9-14-2_39.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 0; Pittsburgh 0 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 14-13-4 (39 shots-36 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 29-14-6 (30-26).

A_18,660 (18,387). T_2:36.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Steve Miller.

