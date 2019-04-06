Rapids-Orlando City, Sums

Colorado 1 2—3 Orlando 2 2—4

First half_1, Colorado, Kamara, 3, 9th minute; 2, Orlando, Nani, 1 (Moutinho), 31st; 3, Orlando, Akindele, 2, 33rd.

Second half_4, Colorado, Mezquida, 1 (Bassett), 61st; 5, Colorado, Bassett, 1 (Feilhaber), 71st; 6, Orlando, Mueller, 2 (Rowe), 81st; 7, Orlando, Nani, 2 (penalty kick), 89th.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Adam Grinwis.

Yellow Cards_Colorado, Kamara, 40th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Logan Brown; Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_22,450.

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues (Oriol Rosell, 30th), Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan, Lamine Sane; Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Mendez (Chris Mueller, 80th); Tesho Akindele, Dom Dwyer, Nani (Kyle Smith, 90th).

Colorado_Tim Howard; Kofi Opare, Keegan Rosenberry, Deklan Wynne; Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett, Benny Feilhaber (Sam Nicholson, 72nd), Jack Price, Dillon Serna (Axel Sjoberg, 46th); Kei Kamara, Nicolas Mezquida (Andre Shinyashiki, 83rd).

