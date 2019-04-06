Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rapids-Orlando City, Sums

April 6, 2019 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado 1 2—3
Orlando 2 2—4

First half_1, Colorado, Kamara, 3, 9th minute; 2, Orlando, Nani, 1 (Moutinho), 31st; 3, Orlando, Akindele, 2, 33rd.

Second half_4, Colorado, Mezquida, 1 (Bassett), 61st; 5, Colorado, Bassett, 1 (Feilhaber), 71st; 6, Orlando, Mueller, 2 (Rowe), 81st; 7, Orlando, Nani, 2 (penalty kick), 89th.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Adam Grinwis.

Yellow Cards_Colorado, Kamara, 40th.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Logan Brown; Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_22,450.

___

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues (Oriol Rosell, 30th), Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan, Lamine Sane; Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Mendez (Chris Mueller, 80th); Tesho Akindele, Dom Dwyer, Nani (Kyle Smith, 90th).

Colorado_Tim Howard; Kofi Opare, Keegan Rosenberry, Deklan Wynne; Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett, Benny Feilhaber (Sam Nicholson, 72nd), Jack Price, Dillon Serna (Axel Sjoberg, 46th); Kei Kamara, Nicolas Mezquida (Andre Shinyashiki, 83rd).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.