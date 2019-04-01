Rapiscan Systems Classic Scores

|Monday
|At Fallen Oak
|Biloxi, Miss.
|Purse: $1.6 million
|Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
|Final
Sutherland won on seventh playoff hole
|Kevin Sutherland, $240,000
|65-69-75—209
|Scott Parel, $140,800
|68-72-69—209
|Billy Andrade, $115,200
|71-68-71—210
|Marco Dawson, $96,000
|65-72-74—211
|Bernhard Langer, $66,133
|71-72-69—212
|Wes Short, Jr., $66,133
|70-73-69—212
|Steve Stricker, $66,133
|73-70-69—212
|John Daly, $45,867
|71-71-71—213
|Brandt Jobe, $45,867
|71-71-71—213
|Kent Jones, $45,867
|69-72-72—213
|Billy Mayfair, $34,000
|71-71-72—214
|Colin Montgomerie, $34,000
|70-71-73—214
|Vijay Singh, $34,000
|69-72-73—214
|Jeff Sluman, $34,000
|68-73-73—214
|Tom Byrum, $28,000
|68-72-75—215
|Kenny Perry, $28,000
|71-73-71—215
|Olin Browne, $22,624
|71-73-72—216
|Fred Couples, $22,624
|69-70-77—216
|Tim Petrovic, $22,624
|70-75-71—216
|Gene Sauers, $22,624
|72-70-74—216
|Duffy Waldorf, $22,624
|71-69-76—216
|Tom Gillis, $17,653
|73-71-73—217
|Joe Durant, $17,653
|72-70-75—217
|Ken Tanigawa, $17,653
|73-71-73—217
|Michael Allen, $14,592
|71-72-75—218
|Woody Austin, $14,592
|71-74-73—218
|Cliff Kresge, $14,592
|71-73-74—218
|Jeff Maggert, $14,592
|72-73-73—218
|Rocco Mediate, $14,592
|72-73-73—218
|Paul Broadhurst, $12,320
|71-74-74—219
|Bob May, $12,320
|72-74-73—219
|Tommy Armour III, $10,800
|68-75-77—220
|Gibby Gilbert III, $10,800
|69-76-75—220
|Skip Kendall, $10,800
|74-75-71—220
|Scott McCarron, $10,800
|72-75-73—220
|Stephen Ames, $9,000
|71-74-76—221
|Ken Duke, $9,000
|75-73-73—221
|Dudley Hart, $9,000
|73-72-76—221
|Jesper Parnevik, $9,000
|77-73-71—221
|Bart Bryant, $7,040
|75-72-75—222
|Glen Day, $7,040
|74-75-73—222
|Dan Forsman, $7,040
|74-73-75—222
|Mike Goodes, $7,040
|72-68-82—222
|John Huston, $7,040
|76-74-72—222
|John Inman, $7,040
|73-73-76—222
|Jerry Kelly, $7,040
|72-75-75—222
|Tom Pernice Jr., $7,040
|78-73-71—222
|Steve Flesch, $5,280
|72-75-76—223
|Doug Garwood, $5,280
|74-74-75—223
|Lee Janzen, $5,280
|71-75-77—223
|Darren Clarke, $4,200
|72-74-78—224
|Stephen Leaney, $4,200
|73-77-74—224
|Shaun Micheel, $4,200
|74-77-73—224
|Fran Quinn, $4,200
|73-76-75—224
|Scott Hoch, $3,520
|69-77-79—225
|Tom Lehman, $3,520
|72-74-79—225
|Joey Sindelar, $3,520
|71-75-79—225
|David Frost, $3,120
|78-74-75—227
|David McKenzie, $3,120
|77-74-76—227
|Chris DiMarco, $2,640
|74-77-77—228
|Steve Jones, $2,640
|72-74-82—228
|Larry Mize, $2,640
|73-79-76—228
|Scott Verplank, $2,640
|71-81-76—228
|Russ Cochran, $2,240
|74-78-77—229
|Bob Tway, $2,080
|80-73-77—230
|Larry Nelson, $1,760
|73-77-81—231
|Corey Pavin, $1,760
|80-72-79—231
|Jerry Smith, $1,760
|77-77-77—231
|Mark Brooks, $1,456
|79-77-76—232
|Brad Bryant, $1,456
|75-79-78—232
|Greg Kraft, $1,312
|76-77-80—233
|P.H. Horgan III, $1,168
|82-73-81—236
|Gary Nicklaus, $1,168
|76-79-81—236
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.