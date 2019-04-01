Rapiscan Systems Classic Scores

Monday At Fallen Oak Biloxi, Miss. Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72 Final

Sutherland won on seventh playoff hole

Kevin Sutherland, $240,000 65-69-75—209 Scott Parel, $140,800 68-72-69—209 Billy Andrade, $115,200 71-68-71—210 Marco Dawson, $96,000 65-72-74—211 Bernhard Langer, $66,133 71-72-69—212 Wes Short, Jr., $66,133 70-73-69—212 Steve Stricker, $66,133 73-70-69—212 John Daly, $45,867 71-71-71—213 Brandt Jobe, $45,867 71-71-71—213 Kent Jones, $45,867 69-72-72—213 Billy Mayfair, $34,000 71-71-72—214 Colin Montgomerie, $34,000 70-71-73—214 Vijay Singh, $34,000 69-72-73—214 Jeff Sluman, $34,000 68-73-73—214 Tom Byrum, $28,000 68-72-75—215 Kenny Perry, $28,000 71-73-71—215 Olin Browne, $22,624 71-73-72—216 Fred Couples, $22,624 69-70-77—216 Tim Petrovic, $22,624 70-75-71—216 Gene Sauers, $22,624 72-70-74—216 Duffy Waldorf, $22,624 71-69-76—216 Tom Gillis, $17,653 73-71-73—217 Joe Durant, $17,653 72-70-75—217 Ken Tanigawa, $17,653 73-71-73—217 Michael Allen, $14,592 71-72-75—218 Woody Austin, $14,592 71-74-73—218 Cliff Kresge, $14,592 71-73-74—218 Jeff Maggert, $14,592 72-73-73—218 Rocco Mediate, $14,592 72-73-73—218 Paul Broadhurst, $12,320 71-74-74—219 Bob May, $12,320 72-74-73—219 Tommy Armour III, $10,800 68-75-77—220 Gibby Gilbert III, $10,800 69-76-75—220 Skip Kendall, $10,800 74-75-71—220 Scott McCarron, $10,800 72-75-73—220 Stephen Ames, $9,000 71-74-76—221 Ken Duke, $9,000 75-73-73—221 Dudley Hart, $9,000 73-72-76—221 Jesper Parnevik, $9,000 77-73-71—221 Bart Bryant, $7,040 75-72-75—222 Glen Day, $7,040 74-75-73—222 Dan Forsman, $7,040 74-73-75—222 Mike Goodes, $7,040 72-68-82—222 John Huston, $7,040 76-74-72—222 John Inman, $7,040 73-73-76—222 Jerry Kelly, $7,040 72-75-75—222 Tom Pernice Jr., $7,040 78-73-71—222 Steve Flesch, $5,280 72-75-76—223 Doug Garwood, $5,280 74-74-75—223 Lee Janzen, $5,280 71-75-77—223 Darren Clarke, $4,200 72-74-78—224 Stephen Leaney, $4,200 73-77-74—224 Shaun Micheel, $4,200 74-77-73—224 Fran Quinn, $4,200 73-76-75—224 Scott Hoch, $3,520 69-77-79—225 Tom Lehman, $3,520 72-74-79—225 Joey Sindelar, $3,520 71-75-79—225 David Frost, $3,120 78-74-75—227 David McKenzie, $3,120 77-74-76—227 Chris DiMarco, $2,640 74-77-77—228 Steve Jones, $2,640 72-74-82—228 Larry Mize, $2,640 73-79-76—228 Scott Verplank, $2,640 71-81-76—228 Russ Cochran, $2,240 74-78-77—229 Bob Tway, $2,080 80-73-77—230 Larry Nelson, $1,760 73-77-81—231 Corey Pavin, $1,760 80-72-79—231 Jerry Smith, $1,760 77-77-77—231 Mark Brooks, $1,456 79-77-76—232 Brad Bryant, $1,456 75-79-78—232 Greg Kraft, $1,312 76-77-80—233 P.H. Horgan III, $1,168 82-73-81—236 Gary Nicklaus, $1,168 76-79-81—236

