Rapiscan Systems Classic Scores

April 1, 2019 10:15 am
 
Monday
At Fallen Oak
Biloxi, Miss.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
Final

Sutherland won on seventh playoff hole

Kevin Sutherland, $240,000 65-69-75—209
Scott Parel, $140,800 68-72-69—209
Billy Andrade, $115,200 71-68-71—210
Marco Dawson, $96,000 65-72-74—211
Bernhard Langer, $66,133 71-72-69—212
Wes Short, Jr., $66,133 70-73-69—212
Steve Stricker, $66,133 73-70-69—212
John Daly, $45,867 71-71-71—213
Brandt Jobe, $45,867 71-71-71—213
Kent Jones, $45,867 69-72-72—213
Billy Mayfair, $34,000 71-71-72—214
Colin Montgomerie, $34,000 70-71-73—214
Vijay Singh, $34,000 69-72-73—214
Jeff Sluman, $34,000 68-73-73—214
Tom Byrum, $28,000 68-72-75—215
Kenny Perry, $28,000 71-73-71—215
Olin Browne, $22,624 71-73-72—216
Fred Couples, $22,624 69-70-77—216
Tim Petrovic, $22,624 70-75-71—216
Gene Sauers, $22,624 72-70-74—216
Duffy Waldorf, $22,624 71-69-76—216
Tom Gillis, $17,653 73-71-73—217
Joe Durant, $17,653 72-70-75—217
Ken Tanigawa, $17,653 73-71-73—217
Michael Allen, $14,592 71-72-75—218
Woody Austin, $14,592 71-74-73—218
Cliff Kresge, $14,592 71-73-74—218
Jeff Maggert, $14,592 72-73-73—218
Rocco Mediate, $14,592 72-73-73—218
Paul Broadhurst, $12,320 71-74-74—219
Bob May, $12,320 72-74-73—219
Tommy Armour III, $10,800 68-75-77—220
Gibby Gilbert III, $10,800 69-76-75—220
Skip Kendall, $10,800 74-75-71—220
Scott McCarron, $10,800 72-75-73—220
Stephen Ames, $9,000 71-74-76—221
Ken Duke, $9,000 75-73-73—221
Dudley Hart, $9,000 73-72-76—221
Jesper Parnevik, $9,000 77-73-71—221
Bart Bryant, $7,040 75-72-75—222
Glen Day, $7,040 74-75-73—222
Dan Forsman, $7,040 74-73-75—222
Mike Goodes, $7,040 72-68-82—222
John Huston, $7,040 76-74-72—222
John Inman, $7,040 73-73-76—222
Jerry Kelly, $7,040 72-75-75—222
Tom Pernice Jr., $7,040 78-73-71—222
Steve Flesch, $5,280 72-75-76—223
Doug Garwood, $5,280 74-74-75—223
Lee Janzen, $5,280 71-75-77—223
Darren Clarke, $4,200 72-74-78—224
Stephen Leaney, $4,200 73-77-74—224
Shaun Micheel, $4,200 74-77-73—224
Fran Quinn, $4,200 73-76-75—224
Scott Hoch, $3,520 69-77-79—225
Tom Lehman, $3,520 72-74-79—225
Joey Sindelar, $3,520 71-75-79—225
David Frost, $3,120 78-74-75—227
David McKenzie, $3,120 77-74-76—227
Chris DiMarco, $2,640 74-77-77—228
Steve Jones, $2,640 72-74-82—228
Larry Mize, $2,640 73-79-76—228
Scott Verplank, $2,640 71-81-76—228
Russ Cochran, $2,240 74-78-77—229
Bob Tway, $2,080 80-73-77—230
Larry Nelson, $1,760 73-77-81—231
Corey Pavin, $1,760 80-72-79—231
Jerry Smith, $1,760 77-77-77—231
Mark Brooks, $1,456 79-77-76—232
Brad Bryant, $1,456 75-79-78—232
Greg Kraft, $1,312 76-77-80—233
P.H. Horgan III, $1,168 82-73-81—236
Gary Nicklaus, $1,168 76-79-81—236

