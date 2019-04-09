Rapper Boosie Badazz faces drug, gun charges in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The rap artist Boosie Badazz and former New York Jets player Antonio Allen were jailed on drug and gun charges after being pulled over south of Atlanta.

Coweta County jail records show the 36-year-old rapper whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr. faces charges of failing to maintain his lane, drug possession and having a gun during a crime.

The Newnan Times-Herald reports that Coweta County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Bugg stopped a swerving Dodge Charger and then smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle in Newnan on Monday. The sergeant reported that a loaded handgun was found under a seat.

The former Jets safety was a passenger; Jail records show Allen is charged with having drugs and a gun during a crime.

Jail records don’t list an attorney for either man.

