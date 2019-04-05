Listen Live Sports

Raptors-Hornets, Box

April 5, 2019 9:26 pm
 
TORONTO (111)

Leonard 12-18 4-7 29, Siakam 5-9 2-2 14, Gasol 1-2 3-3 6, Lowry 6-13 2-2 16, Green 3-6 0-0 8, Powell 1-3 0-0 2, Anunoby 1-4 2-2 4, Ibaka 10-15 0-0 20, Lin 0-2 0-0 0, VanVleet 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 43-80 16-20 111.

CHARLOTTE (113)

Bridges 3-7 1-1 7, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-4 2-2 10, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 11-18 3-3 29, Bacon 4-13 0-0 8, Kaminsky 8-19 4-6 22, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 1-5 0-0 2, Lamb 9-16 2-2 22, Monk 4-8 0-0 10, Batum 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-94 12-14 113.

Toronto 34 31 21 25—111
Charlotte 33 24 33 23—113

3-Point Goals_Toronto 9-26 (Siakam 2-3, Green 2-3, Lowry 2-8, Gasol 1-1, VanVleet 1-2, Leonard 1-5, Ibaka 0-1, Anunoby 0-3), Charlotte 13-39 (Walker 4-8, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-3, Lamb 2-5, Monk 2-5, Kaminsky 2-8, Batum 1-1, Bridges 0-3, Bacon 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 43 (Ibaka 12), Charlotte 40 (Kaminsky 13). Assists_Toronto 27 (Lowry 11), Charlotte 28 (Walker 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 17, Charlotte 17. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Siakam, Lin, Kaminsky, Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_18,684 (19,077).

