Raptors-Magic, Box

April 19, 2019 9:38 pm
 
TORONTO (98)

Leonard 5-19 6-7 16, Siakam 13-20 1-1 30, Gasol 4-6 0-0 9, Lowry 4-10 2-2 12, Green 5-11 0-0 13, Powell 3-5 0-0 8, Ibaka 3-9 0-0 6, VanVleet 2-7 0-0 4, Meeks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-87 9-10 98.

ORLANDO (93)

Isaac 4-11 4-4 14, Gordon 4-10 1-2 10, Vucevic 7-13 6-6 22, Augustin 3-7 0-0 7, Fournier 1-12 4-4 7, Iwundu 1-5 2-2 5, Birch 0-0 2-2 2, Carter-Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 8-17 3-3 24. Totals 29-80 22-23 93.

Toronto 26 22 28 22—98
Orlando 21 24 20 28—93

3-Point Goals_Toronto 11-28 (Siakam 3-4, Green 3-7, Powell 2-3, Lowry 2-6, Gasol 1-1, Ibaka 0-2, VanVleet 0-2, Leonard 0-3), Orlando 13-44 (Ross 5-13, Vucevic 2-5, Isaac 2-7, Iwundu 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Augustin 1-4, Fournier 1-8, Carter-Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 43 (Siakam 11), Orlando 42 (Vucevic 14). Assists_Toronto 26 (Lowry 10), Orlando 19 (Gordon 7). Total Fouls_Toronto 23, Orlando 17. A_19,367 (18,846).

