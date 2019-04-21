Listen Live Sports

Raptors-Magic, Box

April 21, 2019 9:27 pm
 
TORONTO (107)

Leonard 12-20 8-9 34, Siakam 7-14 0-0 16, Gasol 1-3 0-0 2, Lowry 3-8 1-2 9, Green 3-8 0-0 8, Powell 7-9 1-1 16, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 5-6 2-2 13, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, VanVleet 2-5 4-4 9, Lin 0-1 0-0 0, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0, Meeks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-75 16-18 107.

ORLANDO (85)

Isaac 0-4 0-0 0, Gordon 10-17 3-3 25, Vucevic 5-14 1-2 11, Augustin 3-6 1-1 8, Fournier 8-16 1-2 19, Frazier Jr. 0-0 1-2 1, Iwundu 1-4 0-0 2, Martin 2-5 0-0 5, Birch 2-2 1-1 5, Carter-Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Ross 1-5 2-2 5, Grant 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 34-81 10-13 85.

Toronto 28 30 24 25—107
Orlando 26 16 28 15— 85

3-Point Goals_Toronto 11-28 (Lowry 2-5, Leonard 2-5, Siakam 2-6, Green 2-6, VanVleet 1-2, Ibaka 1-2, Powell 1-2), Orlando 7-33 (Gordon 2-6, Fournier 2-8, Augustin 1-3, Ross 1-4, Martin 1-4, Iwundu 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Vucevic 0-2, Grant 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 45 (Ibaka 8), Orlando 34 (Gordon 7). Assists_Toronto 23 (Lowry 9), Orlando 20 (Gordon 5). Total Fouls_Toronto 20, Orlando 19. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A_19,087 (18,846).

