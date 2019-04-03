Listen Live Sports

Raptors-Nets, Box

April 3, 2019 9:53 pm
 
TORONTO (115)

Leonard 11-25 4-4 26, Siakam 11-21 3-4 28, Gasol 3-10 0-0 8, Lowry 3-11 2-2 10, Green 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 2-5 0-0 4, Ibaka 8-15 2-2 23, Lin 1-1 0-0 2, VanVleet 2-8 1-2 7, Meeks 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 44-105 12-14 115.

BROOKLYN (105)

Carroll 3-5 5-6 12, Kurucs 5-7 0-0 11, Allen 6-6 0-0 12, Russell 11-25 0-0 27, Harris 3-7 2-3 9, Dudley 2-2 1-2 5, Hollis-Jefferson 2-5 0-2 4, Graham 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 1-2 3-4 5, Dinwiddie 6-16 2-2 14, LeVert 1-9 0-2 3. Totals 41-86 13-21 105.

Toronto 34 23 33 25—115
Brooklyn 22 28 28 27—105

3-Point Goals_Toronto 15-38 (Ibaka 5-5, Siakam 3-7, VanVleet 2-4, Gasol 2-5, Lowry 2-7, Meeks 1-1, Powell 0-1, Green 0-4, Leonard 0-4), Brooklyn 10-32 (Russell 5-10, Kurucs 1-2, Graham 1-2, Carroll 1-3, LeVert 1-4, Harris 1-5, Dinwiddie 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 52 (Ibaka 12), Brooklyn 53 (Allen 9). Assists_Toronto 29 (Gasol 6), Brooklyn 23 (Russell 6). Total Fouls_Toronto 16, Brooklyn 19. Technicals_Hollis-Jefferson. A_17,732 (17,732).

