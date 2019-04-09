Rays 10, White Sox 5

Tampa Bay Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows lf 5 2 4 4 L.Grcia cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Pham dh 4 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 5 2 2 2 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 5 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 2 2 2 Y.Alnso 1b 3 1 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 1 Dan.Rbr 3b 1 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 2 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 5 1 1 1 El.Jmen lf 4 0 2 1 Av.Grci rf 5 1 3 1 Palka rf 2 0 0 0 M.Perez c 5 1 1 0 J.Rndon ph-2b 0 0 0 1 Adames ss 3 3 1 1 Y.Sanch 2b 3 1 1 0 Engel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 10 13 9 Totals 33 5 7 5

Tampa Bay 131 200 012—10 Chicago 002 000 030— 5

DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Chicago 7. 2B_M.Perez (3), Adames (2). HR_Meadows (3), Lowe (2), Av.Garcia (1), Moncada (3). SB_Meadows (2), Ti.Anderson (3). SF_Lowe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Morton W,2-0 5 3 2 2 3 7 Font 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 Stanek 0 2 1 1 1 0 Alvarado H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago Santana L,0-1 3 2-3 7 7 7 3 1 Banuelos 3 1-3 1 0 0 2 4 Ruiz 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Frare 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Fry 1 3 2 2 2 1

Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

WP_Frare 2, Fry.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:56. A_10,799 (40,615).

