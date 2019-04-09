Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 10, White Sox 5

April 9, 2019 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows lf 5 2 4 4 L.Grcia cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Pham dh 4 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 5 2 2 2
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 5 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 3 2 2 2 Y.Alnso 1b 3 1 0 0
Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 1
Dan.Rbr 3b 1 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 2 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 5 1 1 1 El.Jmen lf 4 0 2 1
Av.Grci rf 5 1 3 1 Palka rf 2 0 0 0
M.Perez c 5 1 1 0 J.Rndon ph-2b 0 0 0 1
Adames ss 3 3 1 1 Y.Sanch 2b 3 1 1 0
Engel ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 10 13 9 Totals 33 5 7 5
Tampa Bay 131 200 012—10
Chicago 002 000 030— 5

DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Chicago 7. 2B_M.Perez (3), Adames (2). HR_Meadows (3), Lowe (2), Av.Garcia (1), Moncada (3). SB_Meadows (2), Ti.Anderson (3). SF_Lowe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton W,2-0 5 3 2 2 3 7
Font 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 3
Stanek 0 2 1 1 1 0
Alvarado H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Santana L,0-1 3 2-3 7 7 7 3 1
Banuelos 3 1-3 1 0 0 2 4
Ruiz 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Frare 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Fry 1 3 2 2 2 1

Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

WP_Frare 2, Fry.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

T_3:56. A_10,799 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.