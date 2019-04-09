Rays 10, White Sox 5

|Tampa Bay
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows lf
|5
|2
|4
|4
|L.Grcia cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Y.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dan.Rbr 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Av.Grci rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Palka rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|J.Rndon ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adames ss
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Engel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|9
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|Tampa Bay
|131
|200
|012—10
|Chicago
|002
|000
|030—
|5
DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Chicago 7. 2B_M.Perez (3), Adames (2). HR_Meadows (3), Lowe (2), Av.Garcia (1), Moncada (3). SB_Meadows (2), Ti.Anderson (3). SF_Lowe (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Morton W,2-0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Font
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Stanek
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarado H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Santana L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|1
|Banuelos
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Ruiz
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Frare
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fry
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
WP_Frare 2, Fry.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:56. A_10,799 (40,615).
