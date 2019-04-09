Rays 10, White Sox 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows lf
|5
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|.308
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.278
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Robertson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|A.Garcia rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Adames ss
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.195
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|9
|8
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|L.Garcia cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.326
|Abreu dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.138
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.515
|Castillo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.118
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Palka rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Rondon ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.074
|b-Engel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|6
|11
|Tampa Bay
|131
|200
|012—10
|13
|0
|Chicago
|002
|000
|030—
|5
|7
|0
a-pinch hit for Palka in the 8th. b-struck out for Sanchez in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Perez (3), Adames (2). HR_A.Garcia (1), off Santana; Meadows (3), off Santana; Lowe (2), off Santana; Moncada (3), off Morton. RBIs_Meadows 4 (10), Lowe 2 (5), Kiermaier (7), A.Garcia (2), Adames (1), Moncada 2 (13), Anderson (6), Jimenez (3), Rondon (3). SB_Meadows (2), Anderson (3). SF_Lowe.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Pham 2, Choi, Diaz 2); Chicago 4 (Moncada, Castillo, Engel 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Chicago 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Pham. GIDP_Abreu.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Diaz, Lowe, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 2-0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|93
|2.25
|Font
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|57
|6.35
|Stanek
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|1.50
|Alvarado, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santana, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|1
|88
|17.18
|Banuelos
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|49
|3.68
|Ruiz
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|27.00
|Frare
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|6.75
|Fry
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|46
|13.50
Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-2, Alvarado 3-1, Banuelos 2-0, Frare 1-1. WP_Frare 2, Fry.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:56. A_10,799 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.