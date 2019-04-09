Rays 10, White Sox 5

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows lf 5 2 4 4 1 1 .308 Pham dh 4 0 1 0 2 0 .273 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Lowe 2b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .278 Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Robertson 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Kiermaier cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .286 A.Garcia rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .265 Perez c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .267 Adames ss 3 3 1 1 2 0 .195 Totals 38 10 13 9 8 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. L.Garcia cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .333 Moncada 3b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .326 Abreu dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Alonso 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .138 Anderson ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .515 Castillo c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .118 Jimenez lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .282 Palka rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 a-Rondon ph-2b 0 0 0 1 1 0 .250 Sanchez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .074 b-Engel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Totals 33 5 7 5 6 11

Tampa Bay 131 200 012—10 13 0 Chicago 002 000 030— 5 7 0

a-pinch hit for Palka in the 8th. b-struck out for Sanchez in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Perez (3), Adames (2). HR_A.Garcia (1), off Santana; Meadows (3), off Santana; Lowe (2), off Santana; Moncada (3), off Morton. RBIs_Meadows 4 (10), Lowe 2 (5), Kiermaier (7), A.Garcia (2), Adames (1), Moncada 2 (13), Anderson (6), Jimenez (3), Rondon (3). SB_Meadows (2), Anderson (3). SF_Lowe.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Pham 2, Choi, Diaz 2); Chicago 4 (Moncada, Castillo, Engel 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Chicago 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Pham. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Diaz, Lowe, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 2-0 5 3 2 2 3 7 93 2.25 Font 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 57 6.35 Stanek 0 2 1 1 1 0 17 1.50 Alvarado, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Santana, L, 0-1 3 2-3 7 7 7 3 1 88 17.18 Banuelos 3 1-3 1 0 0 2 4 49 3.68 Ruiz 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 27.00 Frare 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 6.75 Fry 1 3 2 2 2 1 46 13.50

Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-2, Alvarado 3-1, Banuelos 2-0, Frare 1-1. WP_Frare 2, Fry.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:56. A_10,799 (40,615).

