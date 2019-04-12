Rays 11, Blue Jays 7

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|McKnney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|D.Jnsen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|T.Hrnan lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Krmaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Grrl Jr dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|R.Urena 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Hanson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Maile c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|40
|11
|16
|11
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|6
|Tampa Bay
|104
|001
|203—11
|Toronto
|000
|000
|610—
|7
E_Choi (2). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5. 2B_Meadows (3), Choi (4), Av.Garcia (2), Kiermaier (4), Zunino (2), Galvis (4), T.Hernandez (2), Gurriel Jr. (3). 3B_Kiermaier (2). HR_Meadows 2 (6), Lowe 2 (4), Adames (1), Maile (1). S_Heredia (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Yarbrough W,2-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chirinos
|2
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Kolarek H,5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo H,4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Thornton L,0-1
|3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Gaviglio
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Luciano
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Guerra
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
Thornton pitched to 2 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Gaviglio (Adames), by Luciano (Garcia). WP_Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:21. A_17,326 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.