Rays 11, Blue Jays 7

April 12, 2019 10:40 pm
 
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows dh 5 2 3 2 McKnney rf 4 0 0 0
Pham lf 5 0 1 1 D.Jnsen ph 1 0 0 0
Choi 1b 6 0 1 0 Galvis ss 5 0 1 0
Y.Diaz 3b 4 2 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 2 0 0
Lowe 2b 5 2 2 4 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 0
Av.Grci rf 4 2 3 0 T.Hrnan lf 4 1 2 1
Krmaier cf 3 1 2 1 Grrl Jr dh 3 1 1 2
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Tellez ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 5 1 1 1 R.Urena 3b 4 0 1 0
Adames ss 3 1 2 2 Hanson 2b 3 1 1 1
Maile c 4 1 2 2
Totals 40 11 16 11 Totals 35 7 9 6
Tampa Bay 104 001 203—11
Toronto 000 000 610— 7

E_Choi (2). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5. 2B_Meadows (3), Choi (4), Av.Garcia (2), Kiermaier (4), Zunino (2), Galvis (4), T.Hernandez (2), Gurriel Jr. (3). 3B_Kiermaier (2). HR_Meadows 2 (6), Lowe 2 (4), Adames (1), Maile (1). S_Heredia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Stanek 2 0 0 0 0 3
Yarbrough W,2-1 2 0 0 0 0 1
Chirinos 2 1-3 7 6 6 2 3
Kolarek H,5 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Castillo H,4 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 2
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Thornton L,0-1 3 8 5 5 2 3
Gaviglio 3 2 1 1 0 2
Luciano 1 2 2 2 2 1
Hudson 1 0 0 0 1 0
Guerra 1 4 3 3 1 2

Thornton pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Gaviglio (Adames), by Luciano (Garcia). WP_Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:21. A_17,326 (53,506).

