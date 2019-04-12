Rays 11, Blue Jays 7

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.367
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Choi 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Diaz 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.283
|Lowe 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.289
|Garcia rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.349
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Zunino c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.103
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.245
|Totals
|40
|11
|16
|11
|6
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|b-Jansen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.375
|Smoak 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.194
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Tellez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Urena 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hanson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Maile c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|6
|4
|11
|Tampa Bay
|104
|001
|203—11
|16
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|610—
|7
|9
|0
a-struck out for Gurriel Jr. in the 8th. b-struck out for McKinney in the 9th.
E_Choi (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5. 2B_Meadows (3), Choi (4), Garcia (2), Kiermaier (4), Zunino (2), Galvis (4), Hernandez (2), Gurriel Jr. (3). 3B_Kiermaier (2). HR_Meadows (5), off Thornton; Meadows (6), off Thornton; Lowe (3), off Thornton; Lowe (4), off Luciano; Adames (1), off Guerra; Maile (1), off Chirinos. RBIs_Meadows 2 (15), Pham (7), Lowe 4 (9), Kiermaier (8), Zunino (2), Adames 2 (4), Hernandez (5), Gurriel Jr. 2 (5), Hanson (1), Maile 2 (2). S_Heredia.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Choi 2, Diaz, Lowe, Zunino); Toronto 2 (Maile 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 15; Toronto 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Pham, Zunino, Urena. GIDP_Meadows, Pham.
DP_Toronto 2 (Galvis, Hanson, Smoak), (Galvis, Urena, Smoak).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|1.12
|Yarbrough, W, 2-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.82
|Chirinos
|2
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|48
|4.40
|Kolarek, H, 5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Castillo, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|33
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton, L, 0-1
|3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|3
|70
|4.61
|Gaviglio
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|36
|1.80
|Luciano
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|26
|9.00
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|6.75
|Guerra
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|29
|4.70
Thornton pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, Gaviglio 2-0. HBP_Gaviglio (Adames), Luciano (Garcia). WP_Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:21. A_17,326 (53,506).
