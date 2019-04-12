Rays 11, Blue Jays 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows dh 5 2 3 2 1 0 .367 Pham lf 5 0 1 1 1 0 .278 Choi 1b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Diaz 3b 4 2 1 0 2 2 .283 Lowe 2b 5 2 2 4 0 1 .289 Garcia rf 4 2 3 0 0 1 .349 Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .310 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Zunino c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .103 Adames ss 3 1 2 2 1 1 .245 Totals 40 11 16 11 6 8

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .171 b-Jansen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Galvis ss 5 0 1 0 0 4 .375 Smoak 1b 3 2 0 0 2 0 .194 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .188 Hernandez lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .209 Gurriel Jr. dh 3 1 1 2 0 0 .167 a-Tellez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Urena 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Hanson 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .200 Maile c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .286 Totals 35 7 9 6 4 11

Tampa Bay 104 001 203—11 16 1 Toronto 000 000 610— 7 9 0

a-struck out for Gurriel Jr. in the 8th. b-struck out for McKinney in the 9th.

E_Choi (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5. 2B_Meadows (3), Choi (4), Garcia (2), Kiermaier (4), Zunino (2), Galvis (4), Hernandez (2), Gurriel Jr. (3). 3B_Kiermaier (2). HR_Meadows (5), off Thornton; Meadows (6), off Thornton; Lowe (3), off Thornton; Lowe (4), off Luciano; Adames (1), off Guerra; Maile (1), off Chirinos. RBIs_Meadows 2 (15), Pham (7), Lowe 4 (9), Kiermaier (8), Zunino (2), Adames 2 (4), Hernandez (5), Gurriel Jr. 2 (5), Hanson (1), Maile 2 (2). S_Heredia.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Choi 2, Diaz, Lowe, Zunino); Toronto 2 (Maile 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 15; Toronto 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Pham, Zunino, Urena. GIDP_Meadows, Pham.

DP_Toronto 2 (Galvis, Hanson, Smoak), (Galvis, Urena, Smoak).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 1.12 Yarbrough, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.82 Chirinos 2 1-3 7 6 6 2 3 48 4.40 Kolarek, H, 5 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Castillo, H, 4 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 2 33 0.00 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton, L, 0-1 3 8 5 5 2 3 70 4.61 Gaviglio 3 2 1 1 0 2 36 1.80 Luciano 1 2 2 2 2 1 26 9.00 Hudson 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 6.75 Guerra 1 4 3 3 1 2 29 4.70

Thornton pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, Gaviglio 2-0. HBP_Gaviglio (Adames), Luciano (Garcia). WP_Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:21. A_17,326 (53,506).

