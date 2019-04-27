Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 2, Red Sox 1

April 27, 2019 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Diaz 1b 3 1 1 1 Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0
Pham dh 3 1 1 0 Betts rf 5 1 2 1
Dan.Rbr 2b 2 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 5 0 0 0
Av.Grci rf 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 1 0
Zunino c 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 3 0 1 0
Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 Chavis 2b 2 0 0 0
Heredia lf 4 0 0 0 Pearce dh 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0
Arroyo 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 4 0 1 0
Lin pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 31 1 5 1
Tampa Bay 100 100 000—2
Boston 000 000 010—1

E_Dan.Robertson (3), Adames (3). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 11. 2B_Pham (1), Bogaerts (7). HR_Y.Diaz (7), Betts (5). SB_Adames (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton W,3-0 6 2 0 0 4 5
Roe H,6 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Kolarek H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo H,6 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Alvarado H,3 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Pagan S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 2
Boston
Price L,1-2 6 4 2 2 3 7
Workman 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Walden 1 0 0 0 1 0
Brewer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Morton (Benintendi). WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

Advertisement

T_3:21. A_34,773 (37,731).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.