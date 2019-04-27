Rays 2, Red Sox 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Diaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Pham dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Robertson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.169
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.209
|Arroyo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|6
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Moreland 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Pearce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.114
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.143
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|1-Lin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|7
|11
|Tampa Bay
|100
|100
|000—2
|4
|2
|Boston
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
1-ran for Vazquez in the 9th.
E_Robertson (3), Adames (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 11. 2B_Pham (1), Bogaerts (7). HR_Diaz (7), off Price; Betts (5), off Castillo. RBIs_Diaz (14), Zunino (12), Betts (13). SB_Adames (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Diaz, Adames 2); Boston 5 (Bogaerts, Chavis, Bradley Jr. 2, Vazquez). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 6; Boston 0 for 8.
GIDP_Pham, Robertson, Pearce, Vazquez.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Robertson, Diaz), (Robertson, Adames, Diaz); Boston 2 (Chavis, Moreland), (Chavis, Bogaerts, Moreland).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 3-0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|102
|2.76
|Roe, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.52
|Kolarek, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.74
|Castillo, H, 6
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|2.70
|Alvarado, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.50
|Pagan, S, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.29
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, L, 1-2
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|93
|3.60
|Workman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|2.25
|Walden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.19
|Brewer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7.20
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.38
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Alvarado 1-0, Walden 2-0, Brewer 1-0. HBP_Morton (Benintendi). WP_Morton.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:21. A_34,773 (37,731).
