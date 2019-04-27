Rays 2, Red Sox 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Diaz 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .279 Pham dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .305 Robertson 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .169 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Zunino c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .238 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Heredia lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .182 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .209 Arroyo 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .273 Totals 29 2 4 2 6 10

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .292 Betts rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .267 Moreland 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .284 Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Chavis 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .200 Pearce dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .114 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .143 Vazquez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224 1-Lin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Totals 31 1 5 1 7 11

Tampa Bay 100 100 000—2 4 2 Boston 000 000 010—1 5 0

1-ran for Vazquez in the 9th.

E_Robertson (3), Adames (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 11. 2B_Pham (1), Bogaerts (7). HR_Diaz (7), off Price; Betts (5), off Castillo. RBIs_Diaz (14), Zunino (12), Betts (13). SB_Adames (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Diaz, Adames 2); Boston 5 (Bogaerts, Chavis, Bradley Jr. 2, Vazquez). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 6; Boston 0 for 8.

GIDP_Pham, Robertson, Pearce, Vazquez.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Robertson, Diaz), (Robertson, Adames, Diaz); Boston 2 (Chavis, Moreland), (Chavis, Bogaerts, Moreland).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 3-0 6 2 0 0 4 5 102 2.76 Roe, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.52 Kolarek, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.74 Castillo, H, 6 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 8 2.70 Alvarado, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 21 1.50 Pagan, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.29 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price, L, 1-2 6 4 2 2 3 7 93 3.60 Workman 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 23 2.25 Walden 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.19 Brewer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 7.20 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.38

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Alvarado 1-0, Walden 2-0, Brewer 1-0. HBP_Morton (Benintendi). WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:21. A_34,773 (37,731).

