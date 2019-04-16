Rays 4, Orioles 2

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar ss 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 Pham lf 3 1 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 1 2 0 Choi 1b 3 1 1 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 1 Y.Diaz 3b 2 1 1 1 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 1 Adames ss 0 0 0 0 Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 Av.Grci rf 4 1 2 3 Sucre c 3 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr ss-3b 3 0 0 0 M.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 28 4 6 4

Baltimore 101 000 000—2 Tampa Bay 000 300 01x—4

E_Villar (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_R.Nunez (3), Choi (5). HR_Av.Garcia (2). SB_Smith Jr. (3), Meadows (3), Av.Garcia (2). CS_Kiermaier 2 (2). SF_Y.Diaz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Bundy L,0-2 5 3 3 3 2 5 Scott 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Wright 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Castro 1 2 1 1 1 1 Tampa Bay Glasnow W,4-0 7 7 2 2 0 3 Alvarado H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Castillo S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:41. A_9,842 (42,735).

