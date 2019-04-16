Rays 4, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Diaz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|Baltimore
|101
|000
|000—2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|300
|01x—4
E_Villar (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_R.Nunez (3), Choi (5). HR_Av.Garcia (2). SB_Smith Jr. (3), Meadows (3), Av.Garcia (2). CS_Kiermaier 2 (2). SF_Y.Diaz (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,0-2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Scott
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wright
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow W,4-0
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Alvarado H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:41. A_9,842 (42,735).
