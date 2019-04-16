Rays 4, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.104
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|4
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Diaz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Adames ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Garcia rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.327
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Robertson ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|5
|9
|Baltimore
|101
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|300
|01x—4
|6
|0
E_Villar (2). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Nunez (3), Choi (5). HR_Garcia (2), off Bundy. RBIs_Nunez (11), Ruiz (7), Diaz (6), Garcia 3 (7). SB_Smith Jr. (3), Meadows (3), Garcia (2). CS_Kiermaier 2 (2). SF_Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Rickard 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Pham, Kiermaier 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.
GIDP_Mullins.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Choi).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 0-2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|88
|7.79
|Scott
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.00
|Wright
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|10.12
|Castro
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|9.31
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 4-0
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|87
|1.12
|Alvarado, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Castillo, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Wright 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_2:41. A_9,842 (42,735).
