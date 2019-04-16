Listen Live Sports

Rays 4, Orioles 2

April 16, 2019 10:11 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .338
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284
Nunez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .290
Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .204
Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .159
Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Sucre c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .205
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .104
Totals 33 2 7 2 0 4
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .350
Pham lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .262
Choi 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .268
Diaz 3b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .255
Adames ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286
Garcia rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .327
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Robertson ss-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .163
Perez c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .263
Totals 28 4 6 4 5 9
Baltimore 101 000 000—2 7 1
Tampa Bay 000 300 01x—4 6 0

E_Villar (2). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Nunez (3), Choi (5). HR_Garcia (2), off Bundy. RBIs_Nunez (11), Ruiz (7), Diaz (6), Garcia 3 (7). SB_Smith Jr. (3), Meadows (3), Garcia (2). CS_Kiermaier 2 (2). SF_Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Rickard 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Pham, Kiermaier 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.

GIDP_Mullins.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Choi).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 0-2 5 3 3 3 2 5 88 7.79
Scott 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.00
Wright 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 10.12
Castro 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 9.31
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, W, 4-0 7 7 2 2 0 3 87 1.12
Alvarado, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Castillo, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wright 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:41. A_9,842 (42,735).

