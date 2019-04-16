Rays 4, Orioles 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .338 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284 Nunez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .290 Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .204 Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Sucre c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .104 Totals 33 2 7 2 0 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .350 Pham lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .262 Choi 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .268 Diaz 3b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .255 Adames ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286 Garcia rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .327 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Robertson ss-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .163 Perez c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .263 Totals 28 4 6 4 5 9

Baltimore 101 000 000—2 7 1 Tampa Bay 000 300 01x—4 6 0

E_Villar (2). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Nunez (3), Choi (5). HR_Garcia (2), off Bundy. RBIs_Nunez (11), Ruiz (7), Diaz (6), Garcia 3 (7). SB_Smith Jr. (3), Meadows (3), Garcia (2). CS_Kiermaier 2 (2). SF_Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Rickard 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Pham, Kiermaier 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.

GIDP_Mullins.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Choi).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 0-2 5 3 3 3 2 5 88 7.79 Scott 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.00 Wright 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 10.12 Castro 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 9.31 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, W, 4-0 7 7 2 2 0 3 87 1.12 Alvarado, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Castillo, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wright 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:41. A_9,842 (42,735).

