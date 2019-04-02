Rays 4, Rockies 0

|Colorado
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Dan.Rbr 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe ph-2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Desmond cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rynolds 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Valaika dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|3
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|Tampa Bay
|300
|001
|00x—4
E_Iannetta (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Y.Diaz (3), Kiermaier (3). SB_Pham (3). CS_Story (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland L,1-1
|4
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Estevez
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Oh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Snell W,1-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Font
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Shaw (Pham). WP_Freeland, Shaw.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:50. A_10,933 (42,735).
