Rays 4, Rockies 0

April 2, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Colorado Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 4 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 1b 4 1 1 0
Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0 Choi pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0
Story ss 3 0 2 0 Dan.Rbr 2b 1 1 1 0
Dahl lf 3 0 0 0 Lowe ph-2b 3 0 2 0
Desmond cf 2 0 0 0 Av.Grci dh 3 1 1 0
Rynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0
Innetta c 2 0 0 0 Heredia rf 3 0 1 2
Valaika dh 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Tapia ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 1 0
Arroyo 3b 4 0 1 1
Totals 27 0 2 0 Totals 33 4 8 3
Colorado 000 000 000—0
Tampa Bay 300 001 00x—4

E_Iannetta (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Y.Diaz (3), Kiermaier (3). SB_Pham (3). CS_Story (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland L,1-1 4 2-3 3 3 2 4 10
Estevez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Oh 1 2 0 0 1 0
Shaw 1 1 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Snell W,1-1 7 2 0 0 1 13
Font 2 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Shaw (Pham). WP_Freeland, Shaw.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:50. A_10,933 (42,735).

