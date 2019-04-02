Rays 4, Rockies 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Story ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.381
|Desmond cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.105
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Iannetta c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Valaika dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Tapia ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|2
|14
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Diaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|1-Choi pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Robertson 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Lowe ph-2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Garcia dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Heredia rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.056
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Arroyo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|3
|6
|13
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|300
|001
|00x—4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Robertson in the 2nd. b-flied out for Valaika in the 9th.
1-ran for Diaz in the 8th.
E_Iannetta (1). LOB_Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Diaz (3), Kiermaier (3). RBIs_Heredia 2 (2), Arroyo (1). SB_Pham (3). CS_Story (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Garcia 2, Zunino, Adames 2, Kiermaier). RISP_; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Zunino. GIDP_Iannetta.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Arroyo, Lowe, Diaz).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|4
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|10
|99
|2.31
|Estevez
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|6.75
|Oh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|4.50
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|102
|3.46
|Font
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 2-0. HBP_Shaw (Pham). WP_Freeland, Shaw.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:50. A_10,933 (42,735).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.