Rays 4, Rockies 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .077 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Story ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .182 Dahl lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .381 Desmond cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .105 Reynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Iannetta c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .182 Valaika dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Tapia ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 27 0 2 0 2 14

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Diaz 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .333 1-Choi pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .238 Robertson 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .167 a-Lowe ph-2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .250 Garcia dh 3 1 1 0 2 0 .214 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Heredia rf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .500 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .056 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .313 Arroyo 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250 Totals 33 4 8 3 6 13

Colorado 000 000 000—0 2 1 Tampa Bay 300 001 00x—4 8 0

a-struck out for Robertson in the 2nd. b-flied out for Valaika in the 9th.

1-ran for Diaz in the 8th.

E_Iannetta (1). LOB_Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Diaz (3), Kiermaier (3). RBIs_Heredia 2 (2), Arroyo (1). SB_Pham (3). CS_Story (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Garcia 2, Zunino, Adames 2, Kiermaier). RISP_; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Zunino. GIDP_Iannetta.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Arroyo, Lowe, Diaz).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 4 2-3 3 3 2 4 10 99 2.31 Estevez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 19 6.75 Oh 1 2 0 0 1 0 25 4.50 Shaw 1 1 0 0 1 1 28 0.00 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 7 2 0 0 1 13 102 3.46 Font 2 0 0 0 1 1 25 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 2-0. HBP_Shaw (Pham). WP_Freeland, Shaw.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:50. A_10,933 (42,735).

