Rays 5, Giants 2

April 5, 2019 7:54 pm
 
Tampa Bay San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows rf 5 0 2 1 Duggar rf 5 0 1 1
Alvrado p 0 0 0 0 Belt 1b 5 0 1 0
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 5 0 0 0
Choi 1b 4 1 3 0 Posey c 4 0 2 0
Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 0
Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 2 2 Parra lf 4 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 4 1 1 1 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Panik 2b 3 0 1 0
D.Cstll p 0 0 0 0 D.Rdrig p 2 0 0 0
Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 Bergen p 0 0 0 0
M.Perez c 3 1 1 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0
Glasnow p 2 0 0 0 Sndoval ph 1 1 1 1
Arroyo ph 1 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0
Font p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Solarte ph 0 0 0 0
Dan.Rbr ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 5 11 5 Totals 36 2 8 2
Tampa Bay 400 000 100—5
San Francisco 000 000 200—2

E_Vincent (1), Choi (1), Lowe (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, San Francisco 10. 2B_Meadows (1), Choi (1), Lowe (1), M.Perez (2), Duggar (3), Posey (2), Sandoval (3). HR_Y.Diaz (2), Kiermaier (2). SB_Belt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow W,2-0 6 3 0 0 1 6
Font 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Kolarek H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Castillo H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarado S,3-3 1 1 0 0 1 1
San Francisco
Rodriguez L,1-1 5 1-3 7 4 4 0 5
Bergen 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gott 1 0 0 0 0 2
Melancon 1 2 0 0 1 0

Bergen pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Vincent (Choi), by Kolarek (Crawford). WP_Font, Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:06. A_41,067 (41,915).

