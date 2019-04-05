Rays 5, Giants 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.360
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.037
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Glasnow p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Arroyo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robertson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|1
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Rodriguez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Sandoval ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Solarte ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|2
|8
|Tampa Bay
|400
|000
|100—5
|11
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|200—2
|8
|1
a-struck out for Glasnow in the 7th. b-doubled for Vincent in the 7th. c-walked for Melancon in the 9th.
E_Choi (1), Lowe (1), Vincent (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, San Francisco 10. 2B_Meadows (1), Choi (1), Lowe (1), Perez (2), Duggar (3), Posey (2), Sandoval (3). HR_Diaz (2), off Rodriguez; Kiermaier (2), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Meadows (5), Lowe (3), Diaz 2 (3), Kiermaier (6), Duggar (2), Sandoval (3). SB_Belt (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Lowe 3, Adames); San Francisco 6 (Belt, Longoria 2, Crawford, Rodriguez 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Pham, Panik. GIDP_Pillar.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Lowe, Choi); San Francisco 1 (Belt, Crawford, Rodriguez).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 2-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|82
|0.82
|Font
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|6.00
|Kolarek, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Castillo, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Alvarado, S, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|87
|5.23
|Bergen
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4.50
|Vincent
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.15
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.45
|Melancon
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
Bergen pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Castillo 3-0, Bergen 2-0, Vincent 1-1. HBP_Vincent (Choi), Kolarek (Crawford). WP_Font, Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:06. A_41,067 (41,915).
