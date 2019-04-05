Rays 5, Giants 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .250 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Choi 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .348 Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .200 Diaz 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .360 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .037 Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Perez c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .300 Glasnow p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Arroyo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robertson ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Totals 38 5 11 5 1 8

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duggar rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .273 Belt 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Longoria 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Posey c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .227 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Parra lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .080 Panik 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .227 Rodriguez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Sandoval ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .400 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Solarte ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Totals 36 2 8 2 2 8

Tampa Bay 400 000 100—5 11 2 San Francisco 000 000 200—2 8 1

a-struck out for Glasnow in the 7th. b-doubled for Vincent in the 7th. c-walked for Melancon in the 9th.

E_Choi (1), Lowe (1), Vincent (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, San Francisco 10. 2B_Meadows (1), Choi (1), Lowe (1), Perez (2), Duggar (3), Posey (2), Sandoval (3). HR_Diaz (2), off Rodriguez; Kiermaier (2), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Meadows (5), Lowe (3), Diaz 2 (3), Kiermaier (6), Duggar (2), Sandoval (3). SB_Belt (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Lowe 3, Adames); San Francisco 6 (Belt, Longoria 2, Crawford, Rodriguez 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Pham, Panik. GIDP_Pillar.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Lowe, Choi); San Francisco 1 (Belt, Crawford, Rodriguez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, W, 2-0 6 3 0 0 1 6 82 0.82 Font 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 17 6.00 Kolarek, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Castillo, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Alvarado, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, L, 1-1 5 1-3 7 4 4 0 5 87 5.23 Bergen 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 20 4.50 Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.15 Gott 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.45 Melancon 1 2 0 0 1 0 21 0.00

Bergen pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Castillo 3-0, Bergen 2-0, Vincent 1-1. HBP_Vincent (Choi), Kolarek (Crawford). WP_Font, Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:06. A_41,067 (41,915).

