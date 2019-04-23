Rays 5, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Duda dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Owings 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.165
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.172
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|1
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Pham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.050
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Robertson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Zunino c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|6
|8
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|110—2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|130
|001
|00x—5
|7
|0
LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_O’Hearn (2), Robertson (3). 3B_O’Hearn (1). HR_Maldonado (1), off Pruitt; Zunino (2), off Hill. RBIs_Maldonado (1), Lowe (17), Diaz (12), Wendle (1), Zunino 2 (11). SF_Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Soler, Duda 2, Maldonado); Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Zunino). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Diaz. GIDP_Diaz.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, L, 2-2
|1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|38
|5.62
|Newberry
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|46
|2.25
|Hill
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|31
|6.75
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|8.71
|Lovelady
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.23
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.32
|Beeks, W, 1-0
|4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|75
|3.32
|Pruitt
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|10.80
|Kolarek, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.80
|Pagan, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.50
Bailey pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.
Inherited runners-scored_Newberry 3-2, Beeks 1-0, Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Beeks (Gordon). WP_Pruitt.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_2:54. A_8,298 (42,735).
