Rays 5, Royals 2

April 23, 2019 10:24 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Mondesi ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .266
Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .314
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .220
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .185
Duda dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .174
Owings 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .165
Maldonado c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .172
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215
Totals 33 2 6 1 2 10
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lowe 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .280
Pham lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .295
Diaz dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .278
Wendle 2b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .050
Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .275
Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .263
Robertson 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .185
Zunino c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .246
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .228
Totals 29 5 7 5 6 8
Kansas City 000 000 110—2 6 0
Tampa Bay 130 001 00x—5 7 0

LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_O’Hearn (2), Robertson (3). 3B_O’Hearn (1). HR_Maldonado (1), off Pruitt; Zunino (2), off Hill. RBIs_Maldonado (1), Lowe (17), Diaz (12), Wendle (1), Zunino 2 (11). SF_Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Soler, Duda 2, Maldonado); Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Zunino). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Diaz. GIDP_Diaz.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, L, 2-2 1 3 4 4 4 0 38 5.62
Newberry 3 2 0 0 0 1 46 2.25
Hill 2 1 1 1 1 3 31 6.75
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 8.71
Lovelady 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.23
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.32
Beeks, W, 1-0 4 2-3 2 0 0 2 7 75 3.32
Pruitt 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 24 10.80
Kolarek, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.80
Pagan, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.50

Bailey pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.

Inherited runners-scored_Newberry 3-2, Beeks 1-0, Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Beeks (Gordon). WP_Pruitt.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:54. A_8,298 (42,735).

