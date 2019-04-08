Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 5, White Sox 1

April 8, 2019 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
Tampa Bay Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Diaz dh 6 1 2 0 L.Grcia rf 4 0 3 0
Pham lf 3 2 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0
Dan.Rbr 3b 4 0 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Av.Grci rf 5 0 2 1 W.Cstll dh 3 0 0 0
Heredia cf 3 0 0 1 Y.Alnso ph 1 0 0 0
Meadows ph 0 0 0 1 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 0 0 0 0 El.Jmen lf 4 0 2 0
Choi 1b 4 0 0 1 J.Rndon 2b 4 1 2 1
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0
Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 Engel cf 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 2 3 0
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 34 1 9 1
Tampa Bay 220 000 010—5
Chicago 000 010 000—1

DP_Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 14, Chicago 6. 2B_Lowe (2), Adames (1), L.Garcia (2). HR_J.Rondon (1). SB_Pham 2 (5), Dan.Robertson (1), Ti.Anderson (2). SF_Choi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell W,2-1 6 6 1 1 0 11
Wood S,1-1 3 3 0 0 0 3
Chicago
Rodon L,1-2 4 2-3 8 4 4 5 9
Fulmer 3 3 1 1 2 3
Jones 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Rodon, Snell.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:25. A_11,734 (40,615).

