Rays 5, White Sox 1

|Tampa Bay
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Y.Diaz dh
|6
|1
|2
|0
|L.Grcia rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dan.Rbr 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|W.Cstll dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Y.Alnso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|J.Rndon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|220
|000
|010—5
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000—1
DP_Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 14, Chicago 6. 2B_Lowe (2), Adames (1), L.Garcia (2). HR_J.Rondon (1). SB_Pham 2 (5), Dan.Robertson (1), Ti.Anderson (2). SF_Choi (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Snell W,2-1
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|11
|Wood S,1-1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chicago
|Rodon L,1-2
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|5
|9
|Fulmer
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Jones
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Rodon, Snell.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:25. A_11,734 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.