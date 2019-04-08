Rays 5, White Sox 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Diaz dh
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|Robertson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|A.Garcia rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.207
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|a-Meadows ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.323
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.069
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|8
|14
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|L.Garcia rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.517
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Castillo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Rondon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|0
|14
|Tampa Bay
|220
|000
|010—5
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000—1
|9
|0
a-walked for Heredia in the 8th. b-lined out for Castillo in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 14, Chicago 6. 2B_Lowe (2), Adames (1), L.Garcia (2). HR_Rondon (1), off Snell. RBIs_Robertson (2), A.Garcia (1), Heredia (3), Choi (5), Meadows (6), Rondon (2). SB_Pham 2 (5), Robertson (1), Anderson (2). SF_Choi.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 9 (Diaz 2, Heredia, Choi 4, Lowe 2); Chicago 4 (Castillo, Moncada 2, Rondon). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 16; Chicago 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pham. GIDP_Anderson, Engel.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Robertson, Lowe, Choi), (Adames, Lowe, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 2-1
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|11
|100
|2.84
|Wood, S, 1-1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon, L, 1-2
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|5
|9
|111
|3.38
|Fulmer
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|47
|3.00
|Jones
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Fulmer 2-0, Jones 3-0. WP_Rodon, Snell.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:25. A_11,734 (40,615).
