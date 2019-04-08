Rays 5, White Sox 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Diaz dh 6 1 2 0 0 2 .308 Pham lf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .275 Robertson 3b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .233 A.Garcia rf 5 0 2 1 0 3 .207 Heredia cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .300 a-Meadows ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .235 Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Choi 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .323 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 2 1 .069 Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Adames ss 4 2 3 0 1 1 .184 Totals 37 5 11 5 8 14

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. L.Garcia rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .375 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .517 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Castillo dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .133 b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .316 Jimenez lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .257 Rondon 2b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .250 McCann c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .316 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Totals 34 1 9 1 0 14

Tampa Bay 220 000 010—5 11 0 Chicago 000 010 000—1 9 0

a-walked for Heredia in the 8th. b-lined out for Castillo in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 14, Chicago 6. 2B_Lowe (2), Adames (1), L.Garcia (2). HR_Rondon (1), off Snell. RBIs_Robertson (2), A.Garcia (1), Heredia (3), Choi (5), Meadows (6), Rondon (2). SB_Pham 2 (5), Robertson (1), Anderson (2). SF_Choi.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 9 (Diaz 2, Heredia, Choi 4, Lowe 2); Chicago 4 (Castillo, Moncada 2, Rondon). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 16; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pham. GIDP_Anderson, Engel.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Robertson, Lowe, Choi), (Adames, Lowe, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, W, 2-1 6 6 1 1 0 11 100 2.84 Wood, S, 1-1 3 3 0 0 0 3 43 0.00 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodon, L, 1-2 4 2-3 8 4 4 5 9 111 3.38 Fulmer 3 3 1 1 2 3 47 3.00 Jones 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 26 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Fulmer 2-0, Jones 3-0. WP_Rodon, Snell.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:25. A_11,734 (40,615).

