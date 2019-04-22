Listen Live Sports

Rays 6, Royals 3

April 22, 2019 10:00 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .299
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Gordon lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .313
Dozier dh 2 1 2 1 1 0 .324
a-Duda ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .164
Owings 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .173
Soler rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .227
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 7
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .278
Pham lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .302
Diaz dh 3 1 1 2 0 0 .289
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .286
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Robertson 3b 3 1 0 1 0 1 .164
Zunino c 2 1 1 2 1 0 .208
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Totals 29 6 8 6 3 6
Kansas City 100 011 000—3 6 0
Tampa Bay 100 001 31x—6 8 0

a-struck out for Dozier in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Lowe (5), Garcia (4). 3B_Pham (1), Adames (1). HR_Gordon (5), off Chirinos; Soler (6), off Chirinos; Dozier (7), off Chirinos; Zunino (1), off Keller; Diaz (6), off Barlow. RBIs_Gordon (21), Dozier (12), Soler (15), Lowe (16), Diaz 2 (11), Robertson (7), Zunino 2 (9). SF_Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi); Tampa Bay 2 (Pham, Wendle). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

GIDP_Maldonado, Diaz, Robertson.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Owings, Merrifield, O’Hearn), (O’Hearn, Merrifield); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 2-2 6 1-3 7 5 5 3 3 106 3.41
Diekman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.00
Barlow 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 2.70
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chirinos 6 6 3 3 1 3 91 3.55
Roe 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 17 4.05
Font, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 7.20
Kolarek, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.86
Pagan, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Font 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:37. A_9,914 (42,735).

