Rays 6, Royals 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .299 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Gordon lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .313 Dozier dh 2 1 2 1 1 0 .324 a-Duda ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .164 Owings 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .173 Soler rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .227 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Totals 32 3 6 3 3 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .278 Pham lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .302 Diaz dh 3 1 1 2 0 0 .289 Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .286 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Robertson 3b 3 1 0 1 0 1 .164 Zunino c 2 1 1 2 1 0 .208 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237 Totals 29 6 8 6 3 6

Kansas City 100 011 000—3 6 0 Tampa Bay 100 001 31x—6 8 0

a-struck out for Dozier in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Lowe (5), Garcia (4). 3B_Pham (1), Adames (1). HR_Gordon (5), off Chirinos; Soler (6), off Chirinos; Dozier (7), off Chirinos; Zunino (1), off Keller; Diaz (6), off Barlow. RBIs_Gordon (21), Dozier (12), Soler (15), Lowe (16), Diaz 2 (11), Robertson (7), Zunino 2 (9). SF_Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi); Tampa Bay 2 (Pham, Wendle). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Advertisement

GIDP_Maldonado, Diaz, Robertson.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Owings, Merrifield, O’Hearn), (O’Hearn, Merrifield); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 2-2 6 1-3 7 5 5 3 3 106 3.41 Diekman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.00 Barlow 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 2.70 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chirinos 6 6 3 3 1 3 91 3.55 Roe 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 17 4.05 Font, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 7.20 Kolarek, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.86 Pagan, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Font 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:37. A_9,914 (42,735).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.