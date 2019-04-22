Rays 6, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Dozier dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.324
|a-Duda ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Owings 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Diaz dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Robertson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.164
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.208
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|29
|6
|8
|6
|3
|6
|Kansas City
|100
|011
|000—3
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|31x—6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Dozier in the 8th.
LOB_Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Lowe (5), Garcia (4). 3B_Pham (1), Adames (1). HR_Gordon (5), off Chirinos; Soler (6), off Chirinos; Dozier (7), off Chirinos; Zunino (1), off Keller; Diaz (6), off Barlow. RBIs_Gordon (21), Dozier (12), Soler (15), Lowe (16), Diaz 2 (11), Robertson (7), Zunino 2 (9). SF_Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi); Tampa Bay 2 (Pham, Wendle). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
GIDP_Maldonado, Diaz, Robertson.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Owings, Merrifield, O’Hearn), (O’Hearn, Merrifield); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 2-2
|6
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|3
|106
|3.41
|Diekman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.00
|Barlow
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|2.70
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|91
|3.55
|Roe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|4.05
|Font, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7.20
|Kolarek, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.86
|Pagan, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 1-0, Font 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:37. A_9,914 (42,735).
