Rays 8, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alberto 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|2
|3
|2
|1
|R.Nunez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Rickard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|33
|8
|13
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100—1
|Tampa Bay
|312
|010
|10x—8
E_Adames (2). DP_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Smith Jr. (5), Sucre (2), Y.Diaz (4), Lowe (4), Kiermaier (6), Zunino 2 (4), Adames (4). HR_R.Ruiz (2), Choi (1), Y.Diaz (4), Lowe (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Hess L,1-3
|2
|8
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Lucas
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scott
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Wright
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chirinos W,3-0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Font
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Hess pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:43. A_9,028 (42,735).
