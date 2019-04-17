Rays 8, Orioles 1

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 Meadows rf 3 1 1 0 Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 Heredia ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 0 1 0 Choi 1b 2 3 2 1 R.Nunez 1b 4 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 2 2 R.Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 1 Lowe 2b 4 2 2 3 Rickard rf 3 0 0 0 Av.Grci dh 3 0 0 0 Sucre c 3 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 2 1 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 3 1 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 0 Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 33 8 13 8

Baltimore 000 000 100—1 Tampa Bay 312 010 10x—8

E_Adames (2). DP_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Smith Jr. (5), Sucre (2), Y.Diaz (4), Lowe (4), Kiermaier (6), Zunino 2 (4), Adames (4). HR_R.Ruiz (2), Choi (1), Y.Diaz (4), Lowe (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Hess L,1-3 2 8 6 6 0 0 Lucas 2 1 0 0 0 2 Scott 2 2 1 1 3 1 Wright 2 2 1 1 1 3 Tampa Bay Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 3 Chirinos W,3-0 5 1 0 0 1 5 Font 2 1 1 1 1 4 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hess pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:43. A_9,028 (42,735).

