Rays 8, Orioles 1

April 17, 2019 10:08 pm
 
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 Meadows rf 3 1 1 0
Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 Heredia ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Smth Jr lf 4 0 1 0 Choi 1b 2 3 2 1
R.Nunez 1b 4 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 2 2
R.Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 1 Lowe 2b 4 2 2 3
Rickard rf 3 0 0 0 Av.Grci dh 3 0 0 0
Sucre c 3 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 2 1
Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 3 1
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 0
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 33 8 13 8
Baltimore 000 000 100—1
Tampa Bay 312 010 10x—8

E_Adames (2). DP_Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Smith Jr. (5), Sucre (2), Y.Diaz (4), Lowe (4), Kiermaier (6), Zunino 2 (4), Adames (4). HR_R.Ruiz (2), Choi (1), Y.Diaz (4), Lowe (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Hess L,1-3 2 8 6 6 0 0
Lucas 2 1 0 0 0 2
Scott 2 2 1 1 3 1
Wright 2 2 1 1 1 3
Tampa Bay
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 3
Chirinos W,3-0 5 1 0 0 1 5
Font 2 1 1 1 1 4
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hess pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:43. A_9,028 (42,735).

