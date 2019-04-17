Rays 8, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Alberto 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.320
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Nunez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.212
|Rickard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.149
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.098
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|2
|13
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|a-Heredia ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Choi 1b
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.293
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.300
|Garcia dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.310
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Totals
|33
|8
|13
|8
|4
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|312
|010
|10x—8
|13
|1
a-grounded out for Meadows in the 6th.
E_Adames (2). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Smith Jr. (5), Sucre (2), Diaz (4), Lowe (4), Kiermaier (6), Zunino 2 (4), Adames (4). HR_Ruiz (2), off Font; Lowe (5), off Hess; Choi (1), off Hess; Diaz (4), off Hess. RBIs_Ruiz (8), Choi (6), Diaz 2 (8), Lowe 3 (13), Kiermaier (10), Zunino (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Nunez, Martin); Tampa Bay 4 (Pham 2, Garcia, Heredia). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Lowe. LIDP_Meadows. GIDP_Smith Jr., Diaz, Heredia.
DP_Baltimore 3 (Martin, Ruiz), (Martin, Nunez), (Ruiz, Villar, Nunez); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Choi).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, L, 1-3
|2
|8
|6
|6
|0
|0
|51
|5.57
|Lucas
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|4.15
|Scott
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|28
|2.45
|Wright
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|37
|9.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.93
|Chirinos, W, 3-0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|70
|3.26
|Font
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|44
|7.27
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
Hess pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:43. A_9,028 (42,735).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.