Rays 8, Orioles 1

April 17, 2019 10:09 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273
Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .320
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Nunez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .212
Rickard rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .149
Sucre c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .146
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .098
Totals 30 1 3 1 2 13
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .349
a-Heredia ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Choi 1b 2 3 2 1 2 0 .293
Diaz 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .271
Lowe 2b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .300
Garcia dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .310
Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .305
Zunino c 4 0 3 1 0 1 .191
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .254
Totals 33 8 13 8 4 6
Baltimore 000 000 100—1 3 0
Tampa Bay 312 010 10x—8 13 1

a-grounded out for Meadows in the 6th.

E_Adames (2). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Smith Jr. (5), Sucre (2), Diaz (4), Lowe (4), Kiermaier (6), Zunino 2 (4), Adames (4). HR_Ruiz (2), off Font; Lowe (5), off Hess; Choi (1), off Hess; Diaz (4), off Hess. RBIs_Ruiz (8), Choi (6), Diaz 2 (8), Lowe 3 (13), Kiermaier (10), Zunino (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Nunez, Martin); Tampa Bay 4 (Pham 2, Garcia, Heredia). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Lowe. LIDP_Meadows. GIDP_Smith Jr., Diaz, Heredia.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Martin, Ruiz), (Martin, Nunez), (Ruiz, Villar, Nunez); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Choi).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, L, 1-3 2 8 6 6 0 0 51 5.57
Lucas 2 1 0 0 0 2 27 4.15
Scott 2 2 1 1 3 1 28 2.45
Wright 2 2 1 1 1 3 37 9.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 1.93
Chirinos, W, 3-0 5 1 0 0 1 5 70 3.26
Font 2 1 1 1 1 4 44 7.27
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Hess pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:43. A_9,028 (42,735).

