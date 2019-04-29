Rays 8, Royals 5

|Tampa Bay
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|H.Dzier dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|N.Lowe dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Krmaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gterrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dan.Rbr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Owings cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mldnado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|Tampa Bay
|130
|010
|012—8
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|101—5
E_Dan.Robertson (4). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3. 2B_Choi (6), N.Lowe (1), M.Perez (4). 3B_Pham (2), Mondesi (5). HR_Soler (7). SB_B.Lowe (3), Mondesi (8). SF_A.Gordon (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chirinos W,4-0
|5
|2-3
|2
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Castillo H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Roe
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Kansas City
|Keller L,2-3
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Boxberger
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Diekman
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
HBP_by Keller (Kiermaier). WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:51. A_11,744 (37,903).
