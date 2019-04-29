Rays 8, Royals 5

Tampa Bay Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Lowe 2b 4 3 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 3 1 0 0 Pham lf 4 1 1 2 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 2 Choi 1b 4 1 2 2 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 1 Y.Diaz 3b 4 0 2 2 H.Dzier dh 3 1 1 0 N.Lowe dh 4 1 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 5 0 1 0 Soler rf 4 1 1 1 Krmaier cf 3 1 1 1 Gterrez 3b 4 0 1 1 Dan.Rbr ss 4 0 1 0 Owings cf 4 0 0 0 M.Perez c 4 1 1 1 Mldnado c 3 1 0 0 Totals 36 8 11 8 Totals 32 5 5 5

Tampa Bay 130 010 012—8 Kansas City 003 000 101—5

E_Dan.Robertson (4). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3. 2B_Choi (6), N.Lowe (1), M.Perez (4). 3B_Pham (2), Mondesi (5). HR_Soler (7). SB_B.Lowe (3), Mondesi (8). SF_A.Gordon (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Stanek 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Chirinos W,4-0 5 2-3 2 4 2 1 4 Castillo H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2 Roe 1 1 1 1 1 3 Kansas City Keller L,2-3 5 6 5 5 3 1 Boxberger 2 0 0 0 0 2 Barlow 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Diekman 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Peralta 1 3 2 2 2 0

HBP_by Keller (Kiermaier). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:51. A_11,744 (37,903).

