Rays 8, Royals 5

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. B.Lowe 2b 4 3 1 0 1 1 .289 Pham lf 4 1 1 2 1 0 .294 Choi 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .299 Diaz 3b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .298 N.Lowe dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .250 Garcia rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .266 Robertson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .179 Perez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .257 Totals 36 8 11 8 5 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .288 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .287 Gordon lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .301 Dozier dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .349 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Soler rf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .227 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .364 Owings cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156 Maldonado c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .176 Totals 32 5 5 5 2 10

Tampa Bay 130 010 012—8 11 1 Kansas City 003 000 101—5 5 0

E_Robertson (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3. 2B_Choi (6), N.Lowe (1), Perez (4). 3B_Pham (2), Mondesi (5). HR_Soler (7), off Chirinos. RBIs_Pham 2 (12), Choi 2 (8), Diaz 2 (18), Kiermaier (11), Perez (2), Mondesi 2 (24), Gordon (22), Soler (17), Gutierrez (3). SB_B.Lowe (3), Mondesi (8). SF_Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Choi, Garcia, Robertson); Kansas City 1 (Gordon). RISP_Tampa Bay 7 for 14; Kansas City 2 for 3.

GIDP_Garcia.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.20 Chirinos, W, 4-0 5 2-3 2 4 2 1 4 73 3.48 Castillo, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.35 Roe 1 1 1 1 1 3 21 4.15 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 2-3 5 6 5 5 3 1 92 4.07 Boxberger 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 7.30 Barlow 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 2.92 Diekman 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.75 Peralta 1 3 2 2 2 0 29 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Chirinos 1-0, Diekman 1-1. HBP_Keller (Kiermaier). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:51. A_11,744 (37,903).

