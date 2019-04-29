Rays 8, Royals 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.294
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.299
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.298
|N.Lowe dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Garcia rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Robertson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|5
|4
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.288
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Dozier dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.349
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.227
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Owings cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|130
|010
|012—8
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|101—5
|5
|0
E_Robertson (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3. 2B_Choi (6), N.Lowe (1), Perez (4). 3B_Pham (2), Mondesi (5). HR_Soler (7), off Chirinos. RBIs_Pham 2 (12), Choi 2 (8), Diaz 2 (18), Kiermaier (11), Perez (2), Mondesi 2 (24), Gordon (22), Soler (17), Gutierrez (3). SB_B.Lowe (3), Mondesi (8). SF_Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Choi, Garcia, Robertson); Kansas City 1 (Gordon). RISP_Tampa Bay 7 for 14; Kansas City 2 for 3.
GIDP_Garcia.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.20
|Chirinos, W, 4-0
|5
|2-3
|2
|4
|2
|1
|4
|73
|3.48
|Castillo, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.35
|Roe
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|21
|4.15
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 2-3
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|1
|92
|4.07
|Boxberger
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|7.30
|Barlow
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.92
|Diekman
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.75
|Peralta
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|29
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored_Chirinos 1-0, Diekman 1-1. HBP_Keller (Kiermaier). WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:51. A_11,744 (37,903).
