Rays 9, White Sox 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.341
|Pham lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.286
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|A.Garcia dh
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Robertson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Zunino c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|9
|6
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|L.Garcia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.196
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.121
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.514
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Palka rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|14
|Tampa Bay
|300
|320
|001—9
|14
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|1
E_Moncada (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Meadows (2), Choi (3), Lowe (3), Zunino (1), Moncada (5), Jimenez (1), Sanchez (1). HR_Pham (1), off Lopez; Meadows (4), off Lopez; Pham (2), off Lopez. RBIs_Meadows 3 (13), Pham 3 (6), A.Garcia 2 (4), Adames (2), Alonso (5). SB_L.Garcia (3), Anderson (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Pham 2, Lowe, Kiermaier, Robertson, Zunino); Chicago 5 (L.Garcia, Abreu 2, Castillo 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 13; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Abreu, Alonso. GIDP_Pham.
DP_Chicago 1 (Lopez, Sanchez, Abreu).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 3-0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|11
|85
|0.53
|Beeks, S, 1-1
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|48
|2.70
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|10
|8
|8
|4
|5
|104
|12.15
|Burr
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|5.68
|Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|5.40
|Herrera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.50
|Colome
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Burr 2-2. WP_Jones.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:00. A_11,107 (40,615).
