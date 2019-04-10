Listen Live Sports

Rays 9, White Sox 1

April 10, 2019 7:02 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows rf 5 2 3 3 1 1 .341
Pham lf 5 2 2 3 1 0 .286
Choi 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .282
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .275
A.Garcia dh 5 0 3 2 0 1 .308
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .282
Robertson 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .200
Zunino c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .088
Adames ss 5 1 2 1 0 2 .217
Totals 41 9 14 9 6 10
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
L.Garcia cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .325
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .319
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .196
Alonso dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .121
Jimenez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Anderson ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .514
Castillo c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .095
Palka rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .100
Totals 33 1 6 1 1 14
Tampa Bay 300 320 001—9 14 0
Chicago 000 000 001—1 6 1

E_Moncada (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Meadows (2), Choi (3), Lowe (3), Zunino (1), Moncada (5), Jimenez (1), Sanchez (1). HR_Pham (1), off Lopez; Meadows (4), off Lopez; Pham (2), off Lopez. RBIs_Meadows 3 (13), Pham 3 (6), A.Garcia 2 (4), Adames (2), Alonso (5). SB_L.Garcia (3), Anderson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Pham 2, Lowe, Kiermaier, Robertson, Zunino); Chicago 5 (L.Garcia, Abreu 2, Castillo 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 13; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Abreu, Alonso. GIDP_Pham.

DP_Chicago 1 (Lopez, Sanchez, Abreu).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, W, 3-0 6 2 0 0 1 11 85 0.53
Beeks, S, 1-1 3 4 1 1 0 3 48 2.70
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, L, 0-2 4 1-3 10 8 8 4 5 104 12.15
Burr 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 28 5.68
Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 5.40
Herrera 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.50
Colome 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Burr 2-2. WP_Jones.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:00. A_11,107 (40,615).

