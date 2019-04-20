RBC Heritage Scores

|Saturday
|At Harbour Town Golf Links
|Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|Purse: $6.9 million
|Yardage: 7,099; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Dustin Johnson
|68-67-68—203
|Ian Poulter
|70-67-67—204
|Rory Sabbatini
|67-69-68—204
|Shane Lowry
|65-68-71—204
|Patrick Cantlay
|67-72-66—205
|Scott Piercy
|67-70-68—205
|C.T. Pan
|71-65-69—205
|K.J. Choi
|70-66-69—205
|Trey Mullinax
|66-68-71—205
|Emiliano Grillo
|68-67-70—205
|Matt Kuchar
|69-69-68—206
|Sam Burns
|67-70-69—206
|J.J. Spaun
|70-69-68—207
|Kevin Streelman
|69-69-69—207
|Chez Reavie
|68-71-68—207
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|68-69-70—207
|Charley Hoffman
|68-69-70—207
|Daniel Berger
|66-69-72—207
|Webb Simpson
|69-73-65—207
|Michael Thompson
|68-71-69—208
|Seamus Power
|68-72-68—208
|Eddie Pepperell
|71-69-68—208
|Peter Malnati
|67-72-69—208
|Alex Noren
|67-74-67—208
|Denny McCarthy
|70-68-70—208
|Troy Merritt
|69-67-72—208
|Boo Weekley
|69-70-70—209
|Tommy Fleetwood
|71-68-70—209
|Luke Donald
|70-70-69—209
|Joel Dahmen
|70-68-71—209
|Jason Kokrak
|69-68-72—209
|Billy Horschel
|67-70-72—209
|J.T. Poston
|71-71-67—209
|Brian Gay
|71-68-71—210
|Scott Stallings
|70-69-71—210
|Kevin Na
|67-72-71—210
|Zach Johnson
|69-69-72—210
|Harris English
|72-69-69—210
|Brian Stuard
|68-70-72—210
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|71-71-68—210
|Nick Taylor
|72-70-68—210
|Kevin Kisner
|71-68-72—211
|Danny Lee
|72-69-70—211
|Ryan Palmer
|66-71-74—211
|Jordan Spieth
|71-66-74—211
|Brandt Snedeker
|71-71-69—211
|Graeme McDowell
|68-71-73—212
|Luke List
|66-73-73—212
|Mackenzie Hughes
|70-70-72—212
|Ryan Moore
|66-74-72—212
|Brandon Harkins
|71-67-74—212
|Patton Kizzire
|72-69-71—212
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|70-69-74—213
|Andrew Landry
|69-71-73—213
|Bud Cauley
|69-72-72—213
|Hudson Swafford
|68-74-71—213
|Jason Dufner
|73-69-71—213
|Adam Hadwin
|71-69-74—214
|Xander Schauffele
|71-70-73—214
|Jonathan Byrd
|68-73-73—214
|Cody Gribble
|72-69-73—214
|Ryan Armour
|72-69-74—215
|Marc Leishman
|70-69-77—216
|Richy Werenski
|74-68-74—216
|Wyndham Clark
|70-69-78—217
|Ben Silverman
|73-68-76—217
|Scott Langley
|68-74-75—217
|Branden Grace
|70-72-75—217
|Satoshi Kodaira
|73-68-77—218
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|73-69-77—219
