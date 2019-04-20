Listen Live Sports

RBC Heritage Scores

April 20, 2019 7:30 pm
 
Saturday
At Harbour Town Golf Links
Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Purse: $6.9 million
Yardage: 7,099; Par: 71
Third Round
Dustin Johnson 68-67-68—203
Ian Poulter 70-67-67—204
Rory Sabbatini 67-69-68—204
Shane Lowry 65-68-71—204
Patrick Cantlay 67-72-66—205
Scott Piercy 67-70-68—205
C.T. Pan 71-65-69—205
K.J. Choi 70-66-69—205
Trey Mullinax 66-68-71—205
Emiliano Grillo 68-67-70—205
Matt Kuchar 69-69-68—206
Sam Burns 67-70-69—206
J.J. Spaun 70-69-68—207
Kevin Streelman 69-69-69—207
Chez Reavie 68-71-68—207
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-69-70—207
Charley Hoffman 68-69-70—207
Daniel Berger 66-69-72—207
Webb Simpson 69-73-65—207
Michael Thompson 68-71-69—208
Seamus Power 68-72-68—208
Eddie Pepperell 71-69-68—208
Peter Malnati 67-72-69—208
Alex Noren 67-74-67—208
Denny McCarthy 70-68-70—208
Troy Merritt 69-67-72—208
Boo Weekley 69-70-70—209
Tommy Fleetwood 71-68-70—209
Luke Donald 70-70-69—209
Joel Dahmen 70-68-71—209
Jason Kokrak 69-68-72—209
Billy Horschel 67-70-72—209
J.T. Poston 71-71-67—209
Brian Gay 71-68-71—210
Scott Stallings 70-69-71—210
Kevin Na 67-72-71—210
Zach Johnson 69-69-72—210
Harris English 72-69-69—210
Brian Stuard 68-70-72—210
Matthew Fitzpatrick 71-71-68—210
Nick Taylor 72-70-68—210
Kevin Kisner 71-68-72—211
Danny Lee 72-69-70—211
Ryan Palmer 66-71-74—211
Jordan Spieth 71-66-74—211
Brandt Snedeker 71-71-69—211
Graeme McDowell 68-71-73—212
Luke List 66-73-73—212
Mackenzie Hughes 70-70-72—212
Ryan Moore 66-74-72—212
Brandon Harkins 71-67-74—212
Patton Kizzire 72-69-71—212
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-69-74—213
Andrew Landry 69-71-73—213
Bud Cauley 69-72-72—213
Hudson Swafford 68-74-71—213
Jason Dufner 73-69-71—213
Adam Hadwin 71-69-74—214
Xander Schauffele 71-70-73—214
Jonathan Byrd 68-73-73—214
Cody Gribble 72-69-73—214
Ryan Armour 72-69-74—215
Marc Leishman 70-69-77—216
Richy Werenski 74-68-74—216
Wyndham Clark 70-69-78—217
Ben Silverman 73-68-76—217
Scott Langley 68-74-75—217
Branden Grace 70-72-75—217
Satoshi Kodaira 73-68-77—218
Ted Potter, Jr. 73-69-77—219

