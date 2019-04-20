RBC Heritage Scores

Saturday At Harbour Town Golf Links Hilton Head Island, S.C. Purse: $6.9 million Yardage: 7,099; Par: 71 Third Round Dustin Johnson 68-67-68—203 Ian Poulter 70-67-67—204 Rory Sabbatini 67-69-68—204 Shane Lowry 65-68-71—204 Patrick Cantlay 67-72-66—205 Scott Piercy 67-70-68—205 C.T. Pan 71-65-69—205 K.J. Choi 70-66-69—205 Trey Mullinax 66-68-71—205 Emiliano Grillo 68-67-70—205 Matt Kuchar 69-69-68—206 Sam Burns 67-70-69—206 J.J. Spaun 70-69-68—207 Kevin Streelman 69-69-69—207 Chez Reavie 68-71-68—207 Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-69-70—207 Charley Hoffman 68-69-70—207 Daniel Berger 66-69-72—207 Webb Simpson 69-73-65—207 Michael Thompson 68-71-69—208 Seamus Power 68-72-68—208 Eddie Pepperell 71-69-68—208 Peter Malnati 67-72-69—208 Alex Noren 67-74-67—208 Denny McCarthy 70-68-70—208 Troy Merritt 69-67-72—208 Boo Weekley 69-70-70—209 Tommy Fleetwood 71-68-70—209 Luke Donald 70-70-69—209 Joel Dahmen 70-68-71—209 Jason Kokrak 69-68-72—209 Billy Horschel 67-70-72—209 J.T. Poston 71-71-67—209 Brian Gay 71-68-71—210 Scott Stallings 70-69-71—210 Kevin Na 67-72-71—210 Zach Johnson 69-69-72—210 Harris English 72-69-69—210 Brian Stuard 68-70-72—210 Matthew Fitzpatrick 71-71-68—210 Nick Taylor 72-70-68—210 Kevin Kisner 71-68-72—211 Danny Lee 72-69-70—211 Ryan Palmer 66-71-74—211 Jordan Spieth 71-66-74—211 Brandt Snedeker 71-71-69—211 Graeme McDowell 68-71-73—212 Luke List 66-73-73—212 Mackenzie Hughes 70-70-72—212 Ryan Moore 66-74-72—212 Brandon Harkins 71-67-74—212 Patton Kizzire 72-69-71—212 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-69-74—213 Andrew Landry 69-71-73—213 Bud Cauley 69-72-72—213 Hudson Swafford 68-74-71—213 Jason Dufner 73-69-71—213 Adam Hadwin 71-69-74—214 Xander Schauffele 71-70-73—214 Jonathan Byrd 68-73-73—214 Cody Gribble 72-69-73—214 Ryan Armour 72-69-74—215 Marc Leishman 70-69-77—216 Richy Werenski 74-68-74—216 Wyndham Clark 70-69-78—217 Ben Silverman 73-68-76—217 Scott Langley 68-74-75—217 Branden Grace 70-72-75—217 Satoshi Kodaira 73-68-77—218 Ted Potter, Jr. 73-69-77—219

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.