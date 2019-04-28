Listen Live Sports

Real Salt Lake-Galaxy, Sums

April 28, 2019 10:21 pm
 
Real Salt Lake 0 1—1
Los Angeles 1 1—2

First half_1, Los Angeles, Antuna, 1 (Pontius), 16th minute.

Second half_2, Real Salt Lake, Toia, 1, 64th; 3, Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 8 (Lletget), 78th.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Andrew Putna, David Ochoa; Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 60th; Polenta, 82nd. Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 32nd.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner; Eduardo Mariscal; Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

A_20,615.

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher (Giancarlo Gonzalez, 88th), Diego Polenta, Daniel Steres; Joe Corona (Servando Carrasco, 84th), Sebastian Lletget, Diedie Traore, Jonathan dos Santos; Uriel Antuna (Emmanuel Boateng, 74th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chris Pontius.

Real Salt Lake_Andrew Putna; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia (Joao Plata, 85th); Kyle Beckerman, Sam Johnson (Sebastian Saucedo, 71st), Damir Kreilach (Brooks Lennon, 90th), Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino; Corey Baird.

