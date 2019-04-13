Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Real Salt Lake snaps 4-game skid, beating Orlando City 2-1

April 13, 2019 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sam Johnson and Damir Kreilach scored and Real Salt Lake snapped a four-game skid with a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night.

Johnson opened the scoring in the 17th minute with his first MLS goal. Johnson slipped to the ground while chasing a ball from Kreilach, but recovered his footing and sidestepped a defender to get open for the finish.

Kreilach smashed home Jefferson Savarino’s cross to double the lead for Real Salt Lake (2-4-1) in the 55th minute.

Nani scored on a free kick in the 81st minute for Orlando (2-3-2).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.