Real Salt Lake-Sounders, Sums

Real Salt Lake 0 0—0 Seattle 1 0—1

First half_1, Seattle, Lodeiro, 2 (Roldan), 18th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Roldan, 73rd; Leerdam, 78th. Real Salt Lake, Silva, 83rd.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Mike Kampmeinert; Matthew Nelson; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

A_37,722.

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Brad Smith; Victor Rodriguez (Nouhou Tolo, 81st), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Will Bruin (Harry Shipp, 73rd), Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris.

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva (Luis Arriaga, 87th); Kyle Beckerman, Sam Johnson (Sebastian Saucedo, 69th), Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino; Corey Baird (Tate Schmitt, 85th), Brooks Lennon.

