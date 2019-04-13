Record-breaking mare Winx wins final race in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Seven-year-old mare Winx won her third consecutive Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on Saturday to finish her illustrious career with a 33rd straight win, a record 25th Group One victory and nearly $19 million in prize money.

Winx was ridden by Hugh Bowman and trained by Chris Waller.

“It’s over,” Bowman said. “This horse has captured the hearts of a lot of people around the globe. I am so proud of her. Maybe we will never know how good she really is.”

Waller said he was glad Winx’s final race ended in her typical style, moving up from mid-field with about 150 meters to go.

Advertisement

“I hadn’t thought about winning a race like today ever in my lifetime,” Waller said. “And it is such a special moment to share it with not only my beautiful wife and my beautiful children, but the beautiful people who have been right behind Winx.”

On March 2 at Randwick, Winx set the record for most Group One wins with her 23rd, breaking the former Group One record held by retired Irish horse Hurricane Fly.

Winx had had another Group One win in the George Ryder Stakes at Sydney’s Rosehill on March 23 and overall had 37 wins from 43 starts.

Winx also won the Cox Plate, Australia’s weight-for-age championship, a record four times at Moonee Valley in Victoria state.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.