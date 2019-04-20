Listen Live Sports

Red Bulls-Revolution, Sums

April 20, 2019 9:50 pm
 
New York 0 0—0
New England 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, New England, Penilla, 1 (Caicedo), 73rd minute.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; New England, Cody Cropper, Matt Turner.

Yellow Cards_New England, Agudelo, 52nd. New York, Wright-Phillips, 51st.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Matthew Nelson; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_14,514.

Lineups

New England_Cody Cropper; Jalil Anibaba, Edgar Castillo, Andrew Farrell, Michael Mancienne; Teal Bunbury (Juan Caicedo, 60th), Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell, Diego Fagundez (Cristian Penilla, 71st); Juan Agudelo (Zahibo, 90th), Carles Gil.

New York_Luis Robles; Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Vincent Bezecourt (Omir Fernandez, 63rd), Cristian Casseres Jr (Derrick Etienne, 69th), Sean Davis, Daniel Royer (Andreas Ivan, 79th), Marc Rzatkowski; Bradley Wright-Phillips.

