Red Bulls snap 5-game skid, 1-0 over FC Cincinnati

April 27, 2019 9:23 pm
 
< a min read
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Connor Lade scored in the 38th minute and the New York Red Bulls beat expansion FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night to snap a five-game winless streak.

Daniel Royer trapped Brian White’s header pass and flicked it off his back heel to the charging Lade for a blaste into the upper left corner.

Luis Robles had his first shutout of the season and 64th overall to help New York (2-4-2) win for the 100th time at Red Bull Arena.

FC Cincinnati (2-5-2) was shut out for the third straight game, extending its scoreless drought to 341 minutes. Darren Mattocks and Roland Lamah had shots crash off the post, and Kendall Waston had a header bounce over the top of the crossbar in the second half.

