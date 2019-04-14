Red Bulls-Sporting KC, Sums

|New York
|Kansas City
First half_1, Kansas City, Russell, 4 (Nemeth), 24th minute.
Second half_2, New York, Royer, 2 (Casseres Jr), 52nd; 3, New York, White, 1 (Kaku), 75th; 4, Kansas City, Busio, 3, 88th.
Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.
Yellow Cards_New York, Parker, 53rd; Robles, 90th. Kansas City, Rowe, 89th; Nemeth, 90th.
Red Cards_New York, Kaku, 90th.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; Andrew Bigelow; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.
A_17,897.
New York_Luis Robles; Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Kaku, Daniel Royer (Vincent Bezecourt, 86th), Marc Rzatkowski (Amro Tarek, 90th); Bradley Wright-Phillips (Brian White, 72nd).
Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Andreu Fontas, Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet, Roger Espinoza (Gianluca Busio, 66th), Felipe Gutierrez (Kelyn Rowe, 85th), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Daniel Salloi, 83rd), Krisztian Nemeth, Johnny Russell.
