Red Sox 4, Rays 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 6 0 2 0 0 2 .282 Betts rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .244 Moreland 1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .258 a-Pearce ph-1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .138 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 2 1 .350 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 2 0 2 .276 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .263 Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Lin 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .141 Vazquez c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .208 Totals 36 4 8 4 8 12

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Diaz 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .288 Pham lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .289 Robertson 3b 3 0 1 2 2 1 .172 Garcia dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .284 Wendle 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Heredia rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .222 b-Lowe ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .233 Perez c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .250 Totals 39 3 7 3 3 17

Boston 000 102 000 01—4 8 0 Tampa Bay 002 000 010 00—3 7 0

a-walked for Moreland in the 6th. b-struck out for Heredia in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Robertson (2). HR_Moreland (7), off Glasnow; Pham (4), off Barnes. RBIs_Moreland (14), Bogaerts 2 (10), Vazquez (11), Pham (10), Robertson 2 (6). SB_Benintendi (2), Martinez (1), Devers (3). CS_Devers (1). SF_Vazquez. S_Bradley Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Benintendi, Bogaerts 3, Pearce); Tampa Bay 2 (Robertson, Garcia). RISP_Boston 2 for 9; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Moreland, Pham. LIDP_Vazquez. GIDP_Chavis, Garcia.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Chavis, Moreland); Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Diaz), (Adames, Wendle, Diaz).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price 5 5 2 2 2 10 100 3.75 Workman, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.61 Brewer, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.87 Barnes 1 1 1 1 1 2 21 2.89 Walden, W, 3-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.53 Brasier, S, 6-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.59 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 5 76 1.53 Kolarek 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 2.08 Roe 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 16 4.50 Stanek 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 1.46 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.25 Castillo 2 1 0 0 1 5 32 2.08 Alvarado, L, 0-2 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 1.59

Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Roe 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_4:09. A_18,740 (42,735).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.