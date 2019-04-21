Red Sox 4, Rays 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Moreland 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|a-Pearce ph-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.138
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.350
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Lin 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.141
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|8
|12
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Diaz 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Robertson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.172
|Garcia dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Wendle 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Heredia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|b-Lowe ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Totals
|39
|3
|7
|3
|3
|17
|Boston
|000
|102
|000
|01—4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|010
|00—3
|7
|0
a-walked for Moreland in the 6th. b-struck out for Heredia in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Robertson (2). HR_Moreland (7), off Glasnow; Pham (4), off Barnes. RBIs_Moreland (14), Bogaerts 2 (10), Vazquez (11), Pham (10), Robertson 2 (6). SB_Benintendi (2), Martinez (1), Devers (3). CS_Devers (1). SF_Vazquez. S_Bradley Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Benintendi, Bogaerts 3, Pearce); Tampa Bay 2 (Robertson, Garcia). RISP_Boston 2 for 9; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Moreland, Pham. LIDP_Vazquez. GIDP_Chavis, Garcia.
DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Chavis, Moreland); Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Diaz), (Adames, Wendle, Diaz).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|10
|100
|3.75
|Workman, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.61
|Brewer, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.87
|Barnes
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|2.89
|Walden, W, 3-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.53
|Brasier, S, 6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.59
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|76
|1.53
|Kolarek
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2.08
|Roe
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|4.50
|Stanek
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.46
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.25
|Castillo
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|32
|2.08
|Alvarado, L, 0-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|1.59
Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Roe 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_4:09. A_18,740 (42,735).
