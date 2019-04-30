Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 5, Athletics 1

April 30, 2019 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0
Grssman lf 3 1 1 1 Betts rf 4 1 2 1
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 4 1 0 0
K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 1
Morales 1b 4 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 4 2 2 0
Pinder 2b 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 1 2
Lureano cf 3 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0
Hundley c 3 0 1 0 Leon c 2 0 1 1
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 32 5 7 5
Oakland 000 000 001—1
Boston 110 210 00x—5

E_Laureano (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Boston 6. 2B_Hundley (1), Devers (8). HR_Grossman (3), Betts (6), Moreland (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Brooks L,2-3 4 1-3 6 5 4 3 2
Hendriks 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Porcello W,2-3 8 2 0 0 2 8
Thornburg 1 1 1 1 1 1

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:34. A_31,754 (37,731).

Advertisement

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.