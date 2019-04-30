Red Sox 5, Athletics 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Morales 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Pinder 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Chavis 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Moreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.213
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|Leon c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.154
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|3
|7
|Oakland
|000
|000
|001—1
|3
|1
|Boston
|110
|210
|00x—5
|7
|0
E_Laureano (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Boston 6. 2B_Hundley (1), Devers (8). HR_Grossman (3), off Thornburg; Betts (6), off Brooks; Moreland (8), off Brooks. RBIs_Grossman (8), Betts (15), Devers (8), Moreland 2 (17), Leon (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Semien, Chapman); Boston 3 (Benintendi, Moreland 2). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Boston 2 for 6.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks, L, 2-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|86
|5.74
|Hendriks
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|2.08
|Buchter
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6.23
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|6.28
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, W, 2-3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|114
|5.52
|Thornburg
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 2-0, Buchter 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:34. A_31,754 (37,731).
