Red Sox 5, Athletics 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Grossman lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .221 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256 Morales 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Pinder 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .234 Hundley c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .190 Totals 30 1 3 1 3 9

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Betts rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .295 Martinez dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .324 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .271 Devers 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .294 Chavis 2b 4 2 2 0 0 2 .313 Moreland 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .213 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .148 Leon c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .154 Totals 32 5 7 5 3 7

Oakland 000 000 001—1 3 1 Boston 110 210 00x—5 7 0

E_Laureano (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Boston 6. 2B_Hundley (1), Devers (8). HR_Grossman (3), off Thornburg; Betts (6), off Brooks; Moreland (8), off Brooks. RBIs_Grossman (8), Betts (15), Devers (8), Moreland 2 (17), Leon (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Semien, Chapman); Boston 3 (Benintendi, Moreland 2). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Boston 2 for 6.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks, L, 2-3 4 1-3 6 5 4 3 2 86 5.74 Hendriks 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 2.08 Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 6.23 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.28 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, W, 2-3 8 2 0 0 2 8 114 5.52 Thornburg 1 1 1 1 1 1 24 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 2-0, Buchter 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:34. A_31,754 (37,731).

